Prabowo can take on the role of peacemaker for Megawati and Jokowi





Jakarta: The meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and General Chairwoman of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri is considered difficult to materialize. Unless the general president of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, manages to bridge the meeting between the two personalities. “If there is a Jokowi variable, it will be difficult or Prabowo can play the role of peacemaker, Ms. Mega as well as Mr. Jokowi. But will this happen or not? It is also difficult. But how to know what is political and for what good, maybe there is God's way there”, said the founder of the Indonesian Institute for the Study and Discussion of Public Opinion (KedaiKOPI ), Hendri Satrio, when contacted, Friday April 12, 2024. He explained that the meeting between Jokowi and Megawati was different from that of Prabowo and Megawati. He felt that Prabowo and Megawati would have no problem meeting. In fact, he believes that the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati will take place after the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) on the 2024 Presidential Election Results Dispute (PHPU). “It would be strange if Mr. Prabowo met Ms. Megawati during the trial, then those participating in the trial would be confused. The senior leaders had already met,” he said. According to him, the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati was limited to a gathering of national figures. Concerning coalitions, he believes that is another matter. According to him, it is natural for Prabowo, winner of the 2024 presidential election, to meet Megawati, whose party won the 2024 legislative elections. However, he hopes that the PDIP will continue to take a stand outside the government. “Indeed, there must be communication between the executive and the legislature, but this must be done by someone outside the government,” he explained. Previously, Chairman of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Campaign Team, Rosan Roeslani, visited Megawati's residence during Idul Fitri, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Rosan admitted that he did not There was no political discussion during this meeting. However, after the meeting, Rosan met Gerindra Party elites, including Prabowo, at the home of Gerindra Party Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

