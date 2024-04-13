Recovery time for election-weary Trkiye

In the recent March 31 local elections in Trkiye, a notable change in the political landscape appeared compared to the elections held just 10 months before, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan won with 52% of the vote.

This time around, voters largely favored the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), in local governance. Despite receiving nearly 14 million votes (30%) in the 2019 election, the CHP has significantly increased its support, garnering more than 17 million votes (38%) in the most recent election. As a result, the party won mayorships in 35 provinces, particularly excelling in coastal regions and managing to retain control of metropolises like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

Conversely, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) suffered a setback, securing second place in the elections after maintaining a winning streak since 2002. With nearly 16.3 million votes (36%), the AK party conceded victory to the CHP. Nevertheless, he still managed to win municipalities in 24 provinces.

Interior regions also saw a notable change, with the AKP seizing major cities such as Konya, Kayseri and Erzurum, as well as Trabzon on the Black Sea coast. Despite winning the 2019 elections with 20.5 million votes and a 45% vote share in the municipal elections, the AKP faced a more competitive landscape this time around.

A few months ago, the electorate, which had entrusted governance of the country to Erdoan in the face of a coalition of six parties, sent a clear message to the government through local elections, with the economy in mind. Indeed, Erdoan failed to respond to pre-election demands for increased pensions, following the strict economic program implemented by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek.

The electoral shift of retirees

In Trkiye, a large group of retired voters, mostly in favor of the AKP party, did not switch their allegiance to the CHP in this election. Instead, disgruntled retirees turned to the New Social Welfare Party (YRP), which had formed an alliance with the AKP in the May 28 presidential and legislative elections but fielded independent candidates in the May 28 presidential and parliamentary elections. of these elections. During the campaign, the YRP, appealing to the AKP party's base by advocating tougher sanctions against Israel, managed to obtain around 3 million votes and win the mayoralty of two provinces.

The opposition, which achieved rare electoral success after years, got more than half of its 3 million votes from the secular nationalist Good Party (IP), with which it formed an alliance in May elections. 2023. The IP, now on the verge of disbanding, saw its vote share decline from 3.5 million in the 2019 elections to 1.7 million in the 2024 elections. Additionally, half of the votes of the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was transferred to the CHP.

Today, Trkiye faces four years without elections. Meanwhile, President Erdoan will focus on the country's fundamental problem, the economy. Markets reacted positively to the disappearance of uncertainty. The stock market is rising, while the dollar is stable.

Meanwhile, the opposition, even if victorious locally, will strive to preserve the votes entrusted to it until the 2028 elections. CHP Chairman Zgr Zel's stance against early elections is telling of the adoption this time of a rational and longer-term strategy.

“Western civilization”, including Muslim countries, made a humanitarian gesture towards the people of Gaza in the run-up to Ramadan. Planes belonging to the air forces of the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France took off from a military air base east of Amman, the capital of Jordan. A fleet of 14 planes dropped 10 tons of aid over Gaza. The boxes contained flour, sugar, rice, beans, legumes, oil and drinking water.

Even in times when the world fell into the clutches of “collective madness”, such shame in the name of civilization has never been witnessed.

Indeed, was the genocide of Israel not recorded in the South African genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague? So what's going on? Flying over to genocide victims and throwing food on their heads, what kind of helplessness is that?

Is there a difference between what they are doing and dropping food and water from the air towards Auschwitz?

We are ashamed of our humanity.