Politics
Angela Rayner says she WILL STOP if cops find out she committed crime during council house investigation
ANGELA Rayner said tonight she would QUIT her role as deputy Labor leader if she was found guilty of a crime.
Police today launched an investigation into allegations she broke electoral law at her town hall.
Greater Manchester detectives said the threshold had been reached to launch a formal investigation after reassessing allegations about his former living conditions.
The saga surrounding his official speech in the 2010s prompted distinct questions about him. tax business, which is not a police matter.
Putting her political career into the investigation, Ms Rayner said this evening: “I will say as I have done before: if I committed a criminal offense I would of course do the right thing and resign.
“The British public deserve politicians who know the rules apply to them.”
She had already made this commitment with Sir Keir Starmer during the 'Beergate' lockdown inquiry, where they were both cleared.
Ms Rayner said she welcomed the opportunity to set the record straight, while Sir Keir placed his full confidence in her.
But she has faced calls to resign now after calling on then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson to resign while she was under investigation during Partygate.
In a 2022 tweet which has now sparked accusations of hypocrisy, Ms Rayner said: Boris Johnsons Downing Street is under police investigation, how is it happening? Earth can he think he can remain Prime Minister?
Former minister Jake Berry asked: How on earth can Angela Rayner stand there now that she is under police investigation? The sauce for the goose is the sauce for the eyes.
Tory MP Paul Bristow told The Sun: If Angela Rayner applied the same standards to herself that she set for Boris Johnson, she would stand down until this matter is cleared up.
It needs to do the decent thing and publish tax advice to be as open and transparent as possible.
Even Sir Keir last night refused three times to say whether Ms Rayner should resign if she was found to have broken the law.
He told ITV: She has given answers on the issue on numerous occasions, she has made it clear that she will co-operate with the police.
I think the time has come to let the police continue their investigation, do the job they need to do, and cooperate with which is exactly what you expect them to do.
Ms Rayner has been dogged by allegations of wrongdoing – which she denies – since February, when questions emerged about her living conditions.
One of the accusations is that she gave false information that she was living in her old council house rather than a different property with her then husband.
Police had said the Labor deputy would not be investigated whether she gave false information about her primary residence in official documents.
But after a complaint from Conservative Party deputy chairman James Daly, they re-examined the matter and announced last night they would reopen the investigation.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: We are investigating whether any offenses have been committed.
“This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly.
It is understood the Conservative MP spoke to police about neighbors contradicting Ms Rayner's statement that a property, separate from her then husband's, was her main residence.
A Labor spokesperson said: “Angela welcomes the opportunity to present the facts to the police.
“We remain completely confident that Angela followed the rules at all times and that it is now appropriate to let the police do their job.
Ms Rayner is also facing scrutiny over allegations she may have wrongly avoided capital gains tax when she sold her home in 2015.
But the police investigation is separate as they will examine whether she registered the wrong property on the electoral roll.
Indeed, the question of whether she broke tax rules would be a matter for the tax office rather than the police.
How Rayner's city council feud could turn into a real headache for Labor
BY MARTINA BET, Political Correspondent
WORDS matter in politics because they can come back to bite you.
Angela Rayner once wondered how Boris Johnson could remain Prime Minister while Downing Street, which he headed, was the subject of a police investigation.
Two years later, it is the deputy leader of the Labor Party who now faces a police investigation into her local council saga.
And even if they try to dismiss these allegations as conservative smears, the feud has all the ingredients to turn into a real headache for the party.
She will now inevitably face the same calls to resign that she so readily made during Partygate.
Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly promised to clean up politics. Critics will say Ms. Rayner's tax saga undermines that commitment.
Labor says Rayner welcomes the opportunity to resolve the matter through the police investigation.
But she and her allies have so far tried every trick in the book to make this story go away – denouncing the allegations as sexist, classist and even because she is from the North.
Just yesterday, a shaken Starmer reprimanded a journalist for daring to ask him about it.
It could well be that Rayner is completely innocent – but scrutiny from Labor will only intensify as the election approaches.
