Even Ambedkar cannot abolish Constitution now, says PM Modi

While the opposition accused the BJP of wanting to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 12 that his government respected it and that even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now.

Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Mr Modi asserted that the Congress stood with anti-national forces and criticized India's opposition bloc for “trying to weaken” the country.

The rally was organized in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary, who is contesting from Barmer Lok Sabha seat.

“The Congress, which discriminated against SCs, STs and OBCs for decades, made Babasaheb lose the elections, failed to give him Bharat Ratna and tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing Emergency in the country, is now hiding in the Constitution to abuse Modi.,” he said.

“The INDI alliance is lying in the name of the Constitution,” he added.

Mr. Modi said his government came up with the idea of ​​celebrating Constitution Day, which the Congress opposed, and also developed the 'Panchtirthas' associated with Ambedkar.

Mr Modi said people are talking about the BJP winning 400 seats this time because the Congress has continuously tried to stop it from doing good work for the last 10 years.

“This is why the country wants to punish you (Congress) and has decided to clean you out,” he said.

“As far as the Constitution is concerned, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish it. The Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government. For for us, the Constitution is everything,” Mr. Modi said. .

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last month asserted that “the ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP was to destroy the Babasaheb Constitution” after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said the party needed a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.

The BJP had termed Hegde's remarks as “personal opinion” and sought clarification from him.

Dr BR Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Constitution.

Without mentioning names, Modi said a party from the INDIA bloc had called for nuclear disarmament referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

“Should a country like India, whose neighbors on both sides possess nuclear weapons, think about eliminating nuclear weapons? I would like to ask Congress, on whose instructions your INDI alliance is working?” » said Mr. Modi.

“What kind of alliance is this to make India helpless,” he asked.

Mr Modi said the Congress thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts had been deliberately deprived of development by the previous Congress governments.

“The Congress stands with all anti-national forces. It has ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it has provided a complete solution,” Modi said.

“The Congress thinking is anti-development. The border districts of the country were deliberately deprived of development by the previous Congress governments,” he said.

While Mr. Modi is working to make India a powerful nation, members of the INDI alliance are trying to weaken India, he said.

Mr. Modi also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remark on 'Shakti', saying, “We love Shakti but the 'Shehzada' (Gandhi) of Congress says he will destroy the shakti of Hindu religion.” Our mothers and sisters will take care of these things. who try to destroy shakti.

Mr. Modi also said that the Congress had boycotted the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

“The Congress gives protection to those who throw stones during Ram Navami processions in Rajasthan and welcomes trespassers, but opposes the CAA which gives citizenship to Dalits and Sikhs opposed to partition,” he said. he declares.

A stone pelting incident occurred during a Ram Navami procession in Karauli district of Rajasthan in April 2022, when the Congress was in power.

Mr Modi said every vote in the election would strengthen the foundations of developed India.

“This election is not an election of the party but of the country. This is why today the whole country says 'June 4, 400 Paar',” he said.

He said the Congress has termed the country's border villages as last villages and successive party governments have deliberately kept the border districts deprived of development.

“It has been said that if there is any development near the border, the chances of the enemy entering inside the country and occupying it will increase. What do you say? Which enemy has the courage to think of enter into Barmer and seize it?” he said.

“We consider villages located in border areas as the first villages in the country and not the last. For us, the country begins at the border,” he said.

Accusing the previous Congress government in Rajasthan of creating hurdles in the rapid development of an oil refinery in Barmer, he said it would have been inaugurated during its second term if the opposition party did not was not in power in the state.

“Congress has created hurdles. I will definitely come and inaugurate the refinery during my third term. Employment opportunities will be created here in times to come,” he said.

Mr. Modi said Kutch in Gujarat was one of the fastest developing districts in the country and the price of land there was equal to that of Mumbai.

Barmer can also be developed on the lines of Kutch, he said.