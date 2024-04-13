Politics
Duel visits reveal China's competing visions and balances
China's competing national security and economic priorities have become on full display with three high-level visits from the United States, Russia and Taiwan in the past two weeks. American delegation led by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou both met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
During Yellens' visit, Beijing sought to calm tempers. stormy economic waters in which he found himself recently and reconquer American investment. Yellen agreed. renew economic dialogue with China, which has withered in recent years of heightened tensions. Yellen also raised concerns with China industrial overcapacity it hurts U.S. domestic producers, while his counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, complained about the tightening United States Export Controls against Beijing.
Major economic conflicts between the United States and China will likely remain unresolved for the foreseeable future, in part because their economic policies are central to each country's respective national security strategies. Thus, Yellens' visit demonstrated the current ceiling of US-China relations, which are likely to grow. only more antagonistic in the future.
Lavrov's visit tells a significantly different story. Unlike Yellen, the Russian foreign minister had the rare honor of meet President Xi himself, demonstrating China's continued adherence to limitless partnership, ” declared following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Beijing's support for Moscow has been instrumental in supporting Russia's war efforts – and that support is likely to just growing in the near future. The timing of Lavrov's visit just days after Yellens' was likely not a coincidence, but was also planned in part to prepare for the arrival of President Vladimir Putin. upcoming visit in May. Putin and Xis unholy alliance will only grow, and the West does not currently have a good strategy to contain it.
The visit of former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, who also met with President Xi, demonstrates the limits of Chinese power. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade part of the People's Republic of China, and President Xi has reiterated that reunification is inevitable, anything peaceful or otherwise. Ma Ying-jeou, who served as president of Taiwan between 2008 and 2016, was the last leader of Taiwan to have openly supported and worked for this goal. Since then, Taiwan has elected leaders Tsai Ing-Wen, and earlier this year, Lai Ching-te, who are much more resolutely concerned with autonomy. This private visit will change nothing in this calculation, and in American policy we must also adapt accordingly.
