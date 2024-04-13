How a Black Conservative Activist Organized Donald Trump's Stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A





WASHINGTON — Scenes of Donald Trump being warmly greeted Wednesday by a black audience at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta electrified conservative political media at a time when Republicans are hoping to make inroads with the nation's most engaged voting bloc. Democrats.

These widely shared moments were days in the making, an alliance between the Trump campaign, local activists and students at some of the most iconic black colleges in the country's history.

Trump and his allies have argued that he can win more Black support through his messages on the economy and immigration, a notion that President Joe Biden's campaign rejects. Some of his outreach to African Americans has played on racial stereotypes promoting $399 designer sneakers or suggesting that blacks would sympathize with his dozens of criminal charges and has offended longtime critics and some allies potential.

But the campaign considered Wednesday's photo op at Chick-fil-A, a stop he made on the way to a fundraiser in Atlanta, a victory that produced viral videos shared by his allies and widely discussed by its supporters and opponents.

People find it so hard to believe that there are young Black people who would have loved the opportunity to meet Trump, said Michaelah Montgomery, a conservative activist and founder of Conserve the Culture, which recruits and trains students and young alumni. students at the historically black Atlanta University. colleges and universities.

Montgomery, a former member of the Georgia Republican Party who regularly coordinates events for HBCU students open to conservative ideas to meet politicians and activists, said she was informed earlier in the week that Trump would visit in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood during his trip to host a high-level meeting. dollar fundraiser in the city. She notified a private student chat group she uses to coordinate events and job opportunities regarding the president's visit. She immediately sparked interest in appearing alongside him from a dozen students.

Everyone gathered around 9:30 a.m. and headed to Chick-fil-A, then we sat there and waited for the president to arrive, said Montgomery, who can be seen kissing the former president in several viral videos. . It's really disheartening to see the media make it look like we just ran into a Chick-fil-A and they bought us milkshakes.”

Morehouse and Spelman Colleges are among the nation's most prominent historically black colleges, with a long legacy of influential black alumni in the fields of politics, business, religion and medicine. Martin Luther King Jr. and Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who pastors King's former church, are both Morehouse alumni. Stacey Abrams, the influential Georgia Democrat, attended Spelman. Alongside neighboring Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College, the university collective on Atlanta's West Side served as a bastion of African American politics and culture long before the civil rights movement.

Trump's openness toward students at iconic black institutions both underscored his desire to showcase any potential inroads with black voters as well as the campaign strategy of partnering with local conservative groups to assemble a crowd in the communities outside the GOP base, a common political tactic with a slight twist.

“The venue was beautifully chosen and I think it had an incredible impact,” said Bill White, a businessman and longtime friend of the former president who organized the expensive luncheon that same day for the Trump campaign in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. I just thought the day was a resounding success for him and for the Georgians who loved him and wanted to come show their support.

White added that Donald Trump is really very accessible to everyone. The people of Atlanta had a chance to see this and show their love in return and he expects Trump to make major inroads with black voters in Atlanta and across the country because of events like his Wednesday visit.

Jasmine Harris, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, criticized the visit.

“To think that black voters identify with Donald Trump because he spent twenty minutes handing out freebies at a fast food restaurant is another insult to our intelligence and a perfect example of the falsity of Trump's efforts toward voters black people,” Harris said in a statement.

In March, 55% of Black Americans said they approved of the way Biden was handling his role as president, while 45% disapproved, according to a poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Research. But a February poll found that only 25% of Black Americans favored Trump.

The visit was not greeted with fanfare by some on campus or the local community. Montgomery denounced the criticism that some students who appeared in viral videos alongside Trump received both on campus and online.

They claim that the students have made a mockery of their institutions and are disrespecting their ancestors. It’s really, really bad,” Montgomery said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trump-campaign-stop-atlanta-chick-fil-offers-window-109177127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos