China Fills Russia's Critical War Gaps, US Says DW 04/13/2024





China is helping the Kremlin bolster its military efforts during a critical stage of Russia's war in Ukraine by providing drone and missile technology and sharing satellite imagery with Russia, senior U.S. officials said Friday. US President Joe Biden reportedly raised the issue during his recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China's embassy in the United States rejected the accusations, saying it was “neither a producer nor a party involved in the Ukraine crisis” and urging the United States not to interfere in “normal trade relations.” » between China and Russia. The United States seeks to exert international pressure on China U.S. officials said they hoped that releasing information about Chinese aid to the Russian military would encourage European countries to put pressure on China. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Beijing this weekend. China has been instrumental in revitalizing the Russian military “which had otherwise suffered significant setbacks” since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity. “Russia is undertaking its most ambitious defense expansion since the Soviet era and at a faster pace than we thought possible at the start of this conflict,” the official said. “Russia would have difficulty maintaining its war effort without the PRC's contribution.” Sino-Russian relations “without borders” To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What the United States says China supplies to the Russian military China has significantly increased sales of Russia-specific products, including drone and turbojet engines, machine tools, microelectronic and optical components, as well as materials used by Russia to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft and other weapons, according to US intelligence data revealed to journalists. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that in 2023, Russia received about 90% of microelectronics imports from China. The company name appearing in the documents is that of one of China's largest machine tool manufacturers, Dalian Machine Tool Group. Other Chinese companies mentioned supply Russia with optical components for tanks and armored vehicles, according to US data. Additionally, China allegedly helped Russia by providing Moscow with images related to its war against Ukraine. China would also help improve satellite and space capabilities for use in Ukraine, “thus increasing the Russian threat across Europe.” China's aid to Russia's military expansion extends to the supply of nitrocellulose, a special component used to make weapons propellants, Reuters news agency cited US officials as saying. ac/sms (Reuters, AFP)

