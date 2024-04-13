Latest News April 13 Live Update Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Amit Shah Mamata Akhilesh JP Nadda





Latest News Live: Please follow this space for all the latest news and updates from India and around the world.

Heavy rain, snow likely in Himachal, IMD issues orange alert

Rain and snow are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh on April 13, 14 and 15, a local meteorological center official said on Thursday.

Additionally, the weather bureau issued an “orange” alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in isolated places in seven districts on April 13 and 14. According to the state Emergency Operations Center, 132 roads are currently closed to traffic. , including three national highways. The majority of the closures, numbering 127, are concentrated in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti.

PM Modi's interaction with game makers will be out today

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a discussion with prominent game makers from the country, exploring the future prospects and challenges facing the e-gaming industry.

A teaser of Prime Minister Modi's informal chat with the players was released on Thursday, quickly gaining traction on social media and racking up hundreds of thousands of views in a short time. The teaser showed PM Modi asking questions to players and even trying his hand at some games.

The full video of PM Modi's interaction with the gaming community is scheduled to be released on April 13 at 9:30 am on the Prime Minister's official social media platforms and video sharing channels.

The video was reportedly filmed at the Prime Minister's official residence.

Imran Khan's party to launch protest against February 8 'election rigging'

The Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is set to launch a protest against allegations of fraud in the February 8 general elections which begin on Saturday, according to a senior party leader. Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, revealed that the PTI, together with a “grand opposition alliance”, will also demand the “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in Pakistan, as reported by Geo News.

The protest campaign, led by Ayub Khan, who was the joint candidate defeated by Imran Khan's rival Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in this month's prime ministerial election last, will start in Balochistan and will then spread to the whole country. Earlier PTI announcements had indicated its intention to launch a nationwide movement against allegations of electoral fraud after Eid-ul-Fitr, starting with Balochistan.

PTI chief Asad Qaiser, following a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail, said the inaugural rally would take place in Pishin district of Balochistan. The party, founded by Imran Khan, alleges that the current government manipulated the election results in Form 47 to favor the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/breaking-news-live-update-april-13-rahul-gandhi-pm-modi-amit-shah-mamata-akhilesh-jp-nadda-1679595 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos