Boris Johnson speaks about democracy around the world at Gaston Hall

On Thursday April, 11 Georgetown students filled Gaston Hall to hear former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson have a conversation about global politics and democracy with the executive director of GU Politics. My Elliethee.

Christianna Doele (SFS24), GU Politics Student Associate, introduced the event. She emphasized the importance of engaging in conversations about global affairs and provided context on Johnson's political history.

Elleithee kicked off the conversation by asking Johnson for a broad overall assessment of the state of democracy around the world.

Advocate for democracy. And how strong is it? » asked Elleithée.

I think with democracy we kind of assume that everyone agrees with us and everyone is pro-democracy, Johnson said. We don't really question Why democracy is better and Why we defend it so fervently.

Johnson emphasized that democracy is morally right and that democratic systems produce greater prosperity and stability. He expressed concern that the absence of democracy leads to corruption, lack of innovation and arbitrary use of power.

Democracy is under threat and in retreat in places, Johnson said. Nowhere more clearly than in Ukraine, and we must fight for this.

Elleithee then asked Johnson how well the West was handling the situation in Ukraine.

I think the answer is that we handled the situation too slowly, Johnson said.

Johnson also highlighted the importance of Western support in Ukraine's success and highlighted the impact of American support.

Without the weight of American support, Johnson said, the situation could have been very different: There would be no more effective way to invest in Western security than to invest in Ukraine, Johnson said.

Elleithee asked Johnson about the conflict in Israel and Gaza. What is your view of the current situation and what is the best way to proceed? » asked Elleithée.

The first duty of a government is to protect its population. And that, I fear, is why Israel had to do what it had to do, Johnson said. I would like this to stop, but I see no easy solution and I certainly cannot endorse a solution in which we abandon our fundamental support for the region's only democracy and allow Hamas to win.

I am totally opposed to an arms embargo against Israel, Johnson added.

Elleithee asked Johnson if there should be pressure on Israel given the innocent Palestinian civilians who are caught up in this matter.

Look, I think some of the things that happened are completely reprehensible, Johnson said. But, as far as I know, there is enormous pressure on Israel to try to minimize civilian casualties, Johnson said. Whereas with Hamas, the motivation is the opposite.

Elleithee then cited increased support among U.S. and British citizens for more autocratic leadership and asked Johnson about his concerns about abandoning democratic values.

I advocate for democracy. I'm not saying democracy is perfect, Johnson replied.

Johnson also took the opportunity to defend Brexit. The people of the United Kingdom do not want to be endlessly locked into something that attempts to create a single political entity and erodes their democratic freedoms, he said.

Johnson cited economic growth and innovation in the United States as evidence of his rejection of European Union regulations. He argued that the UK's success in administering Covid-19 vaccines was partly due to the country's independence from the EU.

Democracy, the ability to rule your own country, is absolutely fundamental, Johnson said, and it is also the very essence of Brexit.

Students then had the opportunity to ask Johnson questions.

Evan Cornell (C 27) asked about the former Prime Minister's views on the parliamentary and presidential systems of government.

Do you think that a parliamentary system is a more democratic institution than a presidential system? He asked.

Johnson recounted his time in Parliament and the strength of the system in holding leaders like him accountable to the people he served.

I think the parliamentary system is pretty good. But I wasn't disparaging this great system that you have as well, Johnson said. Who, I actually think, is still quite healthy and robust.

Shane Ward (SSP 25) challenged Johnson to confront the times he undermined democracy for the British people, highlighting his efforts to pass the Brexit bill without due scrutiny. Ward asked Johnson: Do you think honesty and integrity on the part of elected officials are essential elements of democracy in the West?

Johnson defended the actions he took during his time in office, including his efforts on Brexit. The British public increasingly felt that their expressed views that they wanted to leave the European Union were not going to be respected by politicians.

This is the dishonesty Johnson said: their will was thwarted.

Talia Stringfellow (MPP '25), a student at the McCourt School of Public Policy, asked Johnson: What do you think about the risk to our democracy in the United States if Donald Trump is elected in November?

January 6th ? I thought it was terrible, Johnson said. He should have respected the will of the people whose voters were against him. And that is very, very important in a democracy. With the exception of [January 6th] which is a serious problem. I'm not surprised about this. But I'm hopeful.

Another student asked: Do you think a democratic procedure like the Brexit referendum is truly democratic if voters are only given two choices without adequate information about the consequences?

Johnson defended this policy. During the Brexit campaign, the issues were debated exhaustively.

Johnson also answered questions about the fate of Scottish independence, the ethics of the British Museum and the challenges of innovation in autocracies like China.

Elleithee concluded by asking Johnson: What are the chances of you running for office again?

Unlikely in the short term, Johnson said. But the only circumstances under which someone should run for office is if they truly believe they have something useful to contribute. If I thought that, then I would do it, Johnson said.

This article was written by Jane Wright (MPP 2025), a first-year student at the McCourt School of Public Policy.

Watch the full recording of the event below.