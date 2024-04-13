Imran, Qureshi offer Eid prayers in prison, exchange greetings





This combination of images shows former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (right). AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi offered Eidul Fitr prayers at Adiala Prison Mosque on Wednesday.

Sources told The News that after the prayers, Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran hugged senior party leader Qureshi and the two exchanged greetings for the 'Eid. They have been in prison for a month after their conviction in an encryption conspiracy case. Security was put on alert at Adiala Prison during Eid prayers.

Imran's wife, Bushra Bibi, is confined at their Bani Gala residence, which had been declared a sub-jail after her conviction in the Toshakhana case. She was brought to Adiala jail under tight security for her meeting with her husband Imran Khan on the orders of the court. During his trip, the road leading to the prison was closed on one side for security reasons.

Meanwhile, outside Adiala jail, PTI workers gathered to protest in support of Imran Khan. The protesters, led by PTI North Punjab president Seemabia Tahir, chanted slogans for the release of their leader. However, police thwarted their attempts to move towards the prison gate. Police arrested at least five PTI supporters for making videos near the jail. They have been identified as Irshad Khan, Raja Javed, Tariq Khan, Dr Fazal Elahi and Danish.

Mehrbano Qureshi, the daughter of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after meeting her father in Adiala jail on Eid, said the prosecution had no proof and hoped that Imran Khan and Qureshi would soon be acquitted in all cases. She said an appeal against the numerical convictions was due to be heard on April 16 and hoped the prosecution would not attempt to prolong the trial. Her mother Mehreen Qureshi and sister Gohar Bano Qureshi accompanied her during her meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi in prison, which lasted for an hour.

