PTI rejected PPP's offer to form coalition, says Rana Sanaullah – Journal





TOBA TEK SINGH: The party which joined PML-N to form the incumbent coalition government had first approached the PTI, but was refused, said PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah.

During an interaction with journalists on

On Eid, the former interior minister said the PTI could have formed a coalition government after the elections, if it wanted to.

But they [PTI] don't believe in it, their position is that we are not going to sit down, discuss or compromise with any other party.

If the PML-N had not formed a government, what would have happened? No one else was willing to do it. The PTI, which is in second place with 92 members, was not ready to talk to anyone. If they were ready to talk, the PPP was ready to form a government with them, he said.

Government to reach out to former allies who joined PTI-led opposition alliance

Referring to the PTI, he said that if any political party took a position that it did not want to talk or work with other parties, then the country would definitely fall prey to anarchy.

Mr Sanaullah claimed that even within the party, a conspicuous reference to Imran Khan by one man did not allow differences of opinion to flourish, while other leaders were perhaps willing to work alongside other political forces.

Drawing a parallel, when asked about his absence from key party meetings in the recent past, Mr. Sanaullah said that within the PML-N, differences of opinion exist, but people respect the party's decision. According to him, government offices should only be held by those who are elected representatives.

He said that as party president in Punjab, he had attended all important meetings in the recent past and the impression that he had distanced himself from party affairs was wrong.

Speaking of a grand opposition alliance to come, he said the incumbent government should always seek to drag the opposition along with it.

Referring to Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said they were allies of the PML-N in the recent past and the government would try to eliminate their grievances and prevent 'a gap is widening between the two. .

In an off-the-cuff remark, when asked about his successor, Mohsin Naqvi, Mr. Sanaullah said that he, Faisal Vawda and Anwaarul Haq Kakar belonged to the same tribe. When a journalist opined that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also belonged to the same clan, Mr. Sanaullah laughed and replied: Yes, you can call him their cousin.

Asked if they were under pressure to include members of this tribe, Mr Sanaullah said a coalition government had several constraints, some of which can be mentioned and others not.

Responding to a question regarding the elimination of the establishment's role in running the state and the impression that the current government is a very pro-establishment regime, he said the establishment has a role to play in governance around the world. but placing it under the aegis of law and the Constitution would only strengthen democracy.

The former interior minister said: The establishment that existed in 2010-2011 was not there in 2017-2018, and the establishment that was there in 2017-2018 is no longer there today.

He said that these key positions at the moment are not aiming to use power for their own benefit, but rather they want Pakistan to become a stable country.

Published in Dawn, April 13, 2024

