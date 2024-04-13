Politics
Boris Johnson: Russia's capture of kyiv would be a catastrophe for the United States, bigger than Vietnam | Ukrainian news
The former British prime minister said he was “praying” that Congress would approve financial aid to Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's capture of kyiv would be a “catastrophe” for US leadership on the world stage, bigger than Vietnam, according to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as reported by The Telegraph.
He said the Russian dictator's ultimate goal was to “take kyiv” because “he wants to take control of the whole country.”
“If that happens, I think it would be an absolute catastrophe for the West, and a catastrophe for America and for any conception of American leadership,” Johnson said.
According to him, Russia's success in Ukraine would constitute a greater defeat for the United States than that of Vietnam, because after 75 years of NATO “success”, this country would experience its first defeat in a European war.
Johnson said there was no real peace deal the Ukrainians could reach to end the fighting.
“There's no deal that they see being able to be made with Putin. I mean, no one comes to me sneaking up and saying, 'oh, but you know, by the way, we could trade this and that and make a agreement.' No one is suggesting that,” he said.
However, the politician said there are ways for Putin to “put an end to this matter” and still have the opportunity to “claim some sort of moral victory.”
At the same time, Johnson said Donald Trump would abandon his “isolationist rhetoric” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine if he wins the US election in November.
The situation with the delay in providing aid to Ukraine is “terrible,” and he is “praying” that congressional Republicans will end their blockade of $60 billion in funding for Ukraine.
REFERENCE: The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975. It was a conflict between North and South Vietnam, involving other forces including the United States. The Americans supported South Vietnam, but after a long struggle it was defeated. Eventually, North Vietnam unified the country under communist rule.
Read also:The Netherlands allocates 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
|
