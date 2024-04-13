China and Suriname want to strengthen their relations

President Xi Jinping and visiting Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY



President Xi Jinping and visiting Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi jointly pledged Friday to foster an even closer bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in investment, green development, education and the digital economy.

Xi rolled out the red carpet for Santokhi, who is on a week-long state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in a grand ceremony that included a guard of honor and a salute of 21 cannon shots.

“China is willing to work with Suriname to further consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges, strengthen international collaboration, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-Surinamese relations,” Xi said. guest.

The two heads of state also witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents. Xi stressed Beijing's willingness to welcome the import of more high-quality products from Suriname.

He told his guest that the country is willing to deepen cooperation with Suriname in jointly building the Belt and Road and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy and mining.

He noted that Suriname is one of the Caribbean countries with the largest overseas Chinese community and the first in the Western Hemisphere to designate the Chinese Spring Festival as an official public holiday.

The two sides should continue to encourage cultural exchanges, facilitate people-to-people exchanges and jointly develop Confucius Institutes, Xi said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen subnational cooperation to continue to enrich bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

China is willing to work with developing countries like Suriname to strengthen multilateral coordination, solidarity and cooperation, safeguard common interests and achieve common development, the president added.

Xi reiterated China's emphasis on developing ties with Caribbean countries, saying the nation supports regional countries in pursuing prosperity, development and improving public welfare , and that she was taking continued steps to provide assistance to the best of her ability.

Santokhi, who is visiting China for the first time since taking office in 2020, praised the major importance of the initiatives proposed by the Chinese president to uphold multilateralism and promote world peace and sustainable development.

“Our discussions today are also important first steps in consolidating the strategic cooperative partnership and identifying new areas of cooperation,” Santokhi told his host.

He stressed his desire to further strengthen exchanges between the political parties of the two countries and expand cooperation in areas such as investment, green development and response to climate change.

Santokhi also met separately on Friday with Premier Li Qiang and Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

According to a joint statement issued by the two countries, China will continue to provide Suriname with necessary assistance through bilateral and multilateral channels for development financing.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, trade between China and Suriname increased 7.7% year-on-year to $384 million in 2023, with Chinese imports from the Caribbean country increasing by 19. 1%.

China mainly exports electromechanical products, steel, furniture, textiles, plastic products, agricultural products, tires and clothing to Suriname, while importing raw timber and sawn timber.

Cui Shoujun, founder and director of the Center for Latin American Studies at Renmin University of China, said closer cooperation with China could help Suriname, one of the world's least developed countries, to improve its infrastructure, alleviate its electricity shortages and strengthen its economy. exports.

“Suriname also faces serious challenges related to sea level rise and climate change. Strengthening the partnership with China can enable the country to strengthen its capacity to mitigate and adapt to climate change “, did he declare.

For China, strengthening cooperation with Suriname can serve as a pivot to expand and deepen its partnerships with other South American countries, he added.