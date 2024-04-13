End to the “discord” between Prime Minister Modi and the Western media?





– Advertisement – Washington – Newsweek's recent cover story marks a significant departure from widespread skepticism in Western media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in India's rise, and raises the question of whether a point of inflection has been reached in this controversial relationship. Many Western media outlets have criticized Narendra Modi since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The Newsweeks cover story – titled “Unstoppable” on the cover and Modis Moment: How Narendra Modi is changing India and the world” on the inside – seeks to explain the Prime Minister to the cynical and, somewhat way, prepares him for five more years in India. under his direction. Britain's Financial Times considered the possibility of a third term in a December 2023 article based on an interview with the prime minister. He said if Prime Minister Modi wins again, it would be vindication for the legions of Modi's supporters, who say he built India's economy and global esteem and improved the lives of hundreds of millions of people. people. The Prime Minister gave a few interviews to foreign media. He spoke with Walter Russell Mead, an academic who is also a Wall Street Journal columnist, in February, after The Economist and before the Newsweek interviews. Mead wrote about Prime Minister Modi's bold plan to marry Hindu nationalism with economic development, citing Varanasi's tourism boom with the reopening of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor access road and the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Just as the cathedrals of medieval Europe promoted economic growth by attracting tourists and traders, the Ram Mandir is destined to spark an economic boom,” he writes. Newsweek's media coverage is the longest of the three, it is also more comprehensive where the defense of the Prime Minister's work and actions is well presented. Significantly, it also raises the question most of his supporters are asking: when will the prime minister get a fair deal from the Western media? The article quotes Norwegian politician and peace negotiator Erik Solheim, who released a Morning Consult poll showing Prime Minister Modi's approval rating of 78 percent on for Western media to give positive coverage to India and Modiji? The role of the Prime Minister is also increasingly recognized. The most visible improvements in the Indian economy are in infrastructure. Mr. Modi's gift for implementation has helped build capacity where India has lacked it most, the New York Times noted in a report this month explaining the story of the growth of India. The construction boom began with transportation: railways, ports, bridges, roads, airports. India is rebuilding rapidly. Some developments are truly eye-catching and pave the way for faster growth. The hope is that local businesses will start investing more where the government has lent a helping hand, he said. He also highlighted India's rapid adaptation to technology in governance, saying: This new organization of India's data, combined with a dense and cost-effective mobile network, has brought efficiencies that grease the wheels ​​of commerce. India is proud to export the basic framework of its digital architecture to other countries. The article also highlights India's growth amid the world's growing disenchantment with China-centric supply chains after the Covid-19 pandemic. And these small incremental increases in economic numbers are significantly larger because of their size, at $3.7 trillion. (IANS)

