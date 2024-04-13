Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on Wednesday in a bid to promote unification between the sides split amid civil war in 1949.

Ma resigned as president in 2016 and was largely excluded from the opposition Nationalist Party's failed campaign to retake the presidency in January, a concession to the electorate's strong opposition to political unification with China and to politicians seen as willing to compromise Taiwan's security.

He follows a long line of nationalist politicians, also known as the KMT, who were invited to China by its authoritarian one-party government and given VIP treatment during their visits across the country.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which can be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing sends warships and warplanes around the island daily in hopes of wearing down Taiwan's defenses and intimidating the population.

The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese. There is no dispute that cannot be resolved, there is no issue that cannot be discussed, and no force can separate us,” Xi told Ma.

“The differences between the systems cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same country and the same nation,” he added.

Ma responded that a new war between the two sides would pose an unbearable burden on the Chinese nation.

“The Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will definitely have enough wisdom to peacefully handle cross-Strait disputes and avoid conflicts,” Ma said.

Pro-independence President-elect Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party won the January election handily, and his Vice President-elect Bi-khim Hsiao visited Taiwan-friendly countries in Europe and elsewhere before taking office.

Ma's 11-day trip, apparently leading a student delegation, highlights continued interactions in education, business and culture despite Beijing's threat to use military force against democracy autonomous island to achieve unification.

Towards the end of his second term in 2015, Ma held a historic meeting with Xi in Singapore, who maintains close contact with both sides. The first meeting between Chinese and Taiwanese leaders in more than half a century produced few tangible results, and the nationalist Mas Party lost the following presidential election to the DPP's Tsai Ing-wen.

Lai Ching-te, current vice president, is despised by Beijing for his opposition to unification. The nationalists have regained a narrow majority in parliament, but their influence on foreign policy and other domestic issues remains limited.

Taiwan has strengthened its military ties with allies such as the United States and Japan while maintaining close economic ties with the Chinese mainland.