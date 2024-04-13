Boris Johnson “humiliated” not to be targeted by the honey trap scandal





Boris Johnson (PA) Boris JohnsonThe North American tour continues. After a stopover in Canada where he pooped Rishi SunakAs part of his anti-tobacco projects, he went to Washington yesterday. At a question-and-answer session in Georgetown, he told a paying audience that a return to front-line politics from its rustic, squeaky-clean obscurity was unlikely. When a Politico reporter asked Johnson, pictured, if he had been targeted in the Westminster honey trap scandal, he replied: Not yet! Rather humiliating, no one cared. Saatchis Orgasm does not reach the heights He was credited, with his brother Charles, with winning Margaret Thatcher her first election after the Labor Isnt Working poster campaign. But advertising magnate Maurice Saatchi, Baron Saatchi, 77, has since led an eclectic career (museum administrator, conservative politician, professional snob). His latest project is another novelty: a 220-page book called Orgasm. Lord Maurice Saatchi (Dave Benett) These are orgasms of the mind, rather than the body, which old Maurice describes as that divine moment of revelation for which we wait and pray. He goes on to recount in detail his shocking and irreverent opinions on everything from taxes to customer service phone lines (he finds it annoying when he's put on hold). With a very low price of just 100, this information can be yours at around 45p per page. It seems like the title is the most interesting thing about this book. What would Mrs. T think? Marquess of Queensberry aka Karate Kid At 94, the Marquess of Queensberry still has his chops. While walking along Harrow Road late at night recently, the aristocrat and former 60s party animal was approached by a mugger who demanded, in an angry manner, all of his money. Rather than return her purse and valuables, the Marquis tells the Londoner that he fought off his attacker using the power of Jiu Jitsu! While his family invented the Queensberry boxing rules during the time of Queen Victoria, on this occasion he eschewed the top cut in favor of the front foot sweep. He attributes his fitness to 30 push-ups a day and his interest in self-defense. A lesson for thugs who seek to prey on the elderly. The story continues Who has the tools to lead the country? Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer (Getty) Our friends at the New Statesman described it as one of the most revealing investigations of this year, so where do you stand on the crucial question of who would be best at putting together a bookshelf, Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak? Only 13 percent of Britons surveyed said they would give the job to the prime minister rather than the Labor leader. In fairness, Starmer might have a hereditary advantage in DIY since his father Rodney was, he tells us, a tool maker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-humiliated-not-targeted-160052416.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos