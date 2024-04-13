Modis makes childish comments and betrays his nervousness: Congress, RJD hit back after PM's non-vegetarian jibe | News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modis comments on opposition leaders eating non-vegetarian food during the holy month of Sawan were ostensibly aimed at RJD Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi, and Congress Rahul Gandhi drew a sharp reaction from two parties. While the Congress said a panicked prime minister provides yet another example of his sick mindset, the RJD said Modi's comments betrayed his nervousness about the upcoming elections, which would explain why he started addressing sensitive, religious and emotional issues.

The Prime Minister's comments were seen as a attack on two videos one from September, from Lalu and Rahul cook mutton; and the other from the beginning of the week, of Tejashwi eating fish.

That you are trying to appease by hurting someone's feelings by circulating the video of mutton preparation in the month of Sawan, Modi said in Udhampur. I know these people will now lash out at me and throw insults, but when things get out of hand, it becomes my duty to let people know.

Soon after, Tejashwi told reporters: “Key issues like poverty, unemployment and employment need to be discussed. Why has poverty not been eradicated? Why was Bihar not given special status? He had earlier said that the video was from April 8, before the start of Navratri.

Congress communications officer Jairam Ramesh also reacted to Modis' comments: Unlike the Prime Minister, we did not track which leader ate what in which month. Here are the nutritional data points we track instead. Anemia is caused by several factors, including iron deficiency, inadequate diet, and other nutrient deficiencies. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, anemia among children under 5 years increased by almost 10 percentage points. Among women aged 15 to 19, the prevalence of anemia increased by 9.2%. In the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, eight out of ten children under the age of five were anemic.

Further, he claimed that a Rs 4,000-crore plan to include breakfast for school children in the mid-May meal scheme was vetoed by the Finance Ministry due to lack of funds.

The Global Health Indicators report shows that India's child wasting rate stands at 18.7%, the highest among countries on its index. The stunting rate among children is 35.5%, the 15th highest in the world. Malnutrition remains prevalent under the Modi Sarkar regime and has even worsened according to several data indicators, he said.

Every day, the Prime Minister gives us a new example of his sick state of mind. The Prime Minister's incessant political politics is childish and tedious. A week before the first phase of elections, the BJP has barely formed a manifesto committee. In the meantime, the Congress has published its manifesto, launched its door-to-door campaign to distribute our Guarantee Cards to every home and launched its advertising campaign. We set the agenda and take our message to the masses. A panicked prime minister tries to find a new diversion every day, Ramesh said.

RJD spokesperson Subodh Kumar Mehta said The Indian Express: “We condemn the Prime Minister's statement, especially the use of language for our leader Lalu Prasad ji. The Prime Minister himself acknowledged that no law or religious text would dictate the choice of food. But his comments show that he is nervous at the very start of the electoral campaign. Maybe he saw the writing on the wall.

Pointedly referring to Lalu, the Prime Minister had called him a person punished by the court and released on bail.

Why is the Prime Minister not talking about the unemployment situation and how short-sighted projects like Agniveer are harming the morale of the youth. Why is he not talking about the fact that several beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme are not receiving LPG cylinders? » Mehta said.