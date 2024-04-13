Politics
Modis makes childish comments and betrays his nervousness: Congress, RJD hit back after PM's non-vegetarian jibe | News from India
Prime Minister Narendra Modis comments on opposition leaders eating non-vegetarian food during the holy month of Sawan were ostensibly aimed at RJD Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi, and Congress Rahul Gandhi drew a sharp reaction from two parties. While the Congress said a panicked prime minister provides yet another example of his sick mindset, the RJD said Modi's comments betrayed his nervousness about the upcoming elections, which would explain why he started addressing sensitive, religious and emotional issues.
The Prime Minister's comments were seen as a attack on two videos one from September, from Lalu and Rahul cook mutton; and the other from the beginning of the week, of Tejashwi eating fish.
That you are trying to appease by hurting someone's feelings by circulating the video of mutton preparation in the month of Sawan, Modi said in Udhampur. I know these people will now lash out at me and throw insults, but when things get out of hand, it becomes my duty to let people know.
Soon after, Tejashwi told reporters: “Key issues like poverty, unemployment and employment need to be discussed. Why has poverty not been eradicated? Why was Bihar not given special status? He had earlier said that the video was from April 8, before the start of Navratri.
Congress communications officer Jairam Ramesh also reacted to Modis' comments: Unlike the Prime Minister, we did not track which leader ate what in which month. Here are the nutritional data points we track instead. Anemia is caused by several factors, including iron deficiency, inadequate diet, and other nutrient deficiencies. Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, anemia among children under 5 years increased by almost 10 percentage points. Among women aged 15 to 19, the prevalence of anemia increased by 9.2%. In the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, eight out of ten children under the age of five were anemic.
Further, he claimed that a Rs 4,000-crore plan to include breakfast for school children in the mid-May meal scheme was vetoed by the Finance Ministry due to lack of funds.
The Global Health Indicators report shows that India's child wasting rate stands at 18.7%, the highest among countries on its index. The stunting rate among children is 35.5%, the 15th highest in the world. Malnutrition remains prevalent under the Modi Sarkar regime and has even worsened according to several data indicators, he said.
Every day, the Prime Minister gives us a new example of his sick state of mind. The Prime Minister's incessant political politics is childish and tedious. A week before the first phase of elections, the BJP has barely formed a manifesto committee. In the meantime, the Congress has published its manifesto, launched its door-to-door campaign to distribute our Guarantee Cards to every home and launched its advertising campaign. We set the agenda and take our message to the masses. A panicked prime minister tries to find a new diversion every day, Ramesh said.
RJD spokesperson Subodh Kumar Mehta said The Indian Express: “We condemn the Prime Minister's statement, especially the use of language for our leader Lalu Prasad ji. The Prime Minister himself acknowledged that no law or religious text would dictate the choice of food. But his comments show that he is nervous at the very start of the electoral campaign. Maybe he saw the writing on the wall.
Pointedly referring to Lalu, the Prime Minister had called him a person punished by the court and released on bail.
Why is the Prime Minister not talking about the unemployment situation and how short-sighted projects like Agniveer are harming the morale of the youth. Why is he not talking about the fact that several beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme are not receiving LPG cylinders? » Mehta said.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/modi-comments-congress-rjd-reactions-9266563/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modis makes childish comments and betrays his nervousness: Congress, RJD hit back after PM's non-vegetarian jibe | News from India
- Google Sheets Functions – Wrong Behavior – Plugin/Action Builder
- Bollywood's richest family is worth Rs 10,000 crore, richer than SRK-Salman-Aamir combined; not Chopras, Kapoors, Johars
- David Warner: Only central contracts can ensure cricket can thrive in all formats: David Warner | Cricket news
- Saskatchewan. advocates hope red dress alert proposal becomes reality
- Vidya Balan says male stars aren't comfortable with women taking center stage: It's their loss, we make better films | Bollywood News
- Las Cruces school leader nationally recognized for educational innovation
- A diet high in seafood is linked to exposure to 'forever chemicals'
- Boris Johnson “humiliated” not to be targeted by the honey trap scandal
- To avoid losses, JDP asks Jokowi to issue presidential decree on resolving the conflict in Papua – Suara Papua
- Vidya Balan reveals she faced 'witch hunt' in Bollywood due to 'personal problem' |
- Women's tennis wins doubles, drops match 5-2 to No. 9 Cal