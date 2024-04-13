Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM Modi eating non-vegetarian items during Navratri remarks: Why Bihar? | Latest news India

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter criticized the opposition's Mughal mentality for allegedly eating non-vegetarian food during the auspicious months of Saawan and Navratri. Addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Modi also said he knew opponents would come after him with goli-barood (arms and ammunition) and abuse after his statement. But it is his duty, in a democracy, to show people the true side of situations. A screenshot of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's video which went viral on social media.

You will have to understand that he does not speak on these issues. Did he talk about the problems of Bihar, its youth, its farmers and the mass exodus? …Key issues such as poverty, unemployment and the number of jobs created need to be discussed. Why didn't PM Modi eradicate poverty? Why hasn't Bihar given special status? the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said during an interaction with journalists at Gaya during a campaign for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, a video of Tejashwi Yadav went viral where he was seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani. After being attacked for not eating vegetables during Navratri, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the video was from April 8, and he deliberately released it late to check the IQ of BJP leaders, who have no knowledge and never talked about real problems like unemployment, migration. and poverty.

Earlier on Friday, addressing a public rally in Udhampur, while campaigning for Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Modi said: “Congress and INDIA bloc do not care about the sentiments of most Indians. Love plays with people's feelings. One of their leaders visited an ally who is a convict and is out on bail to cook mutton during the month of Saawan.

“They also made Indians believe by filming videos,” Modi said, apparently addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A video of Rahul Gandhi cooking Champaran mutton with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter's residence in New Delhi had gone viral in September last year.

The law doesn't stop anyone from eating anything, and neither does Modi. Everyone is free to consume vegetables and non-vegetarians whenever they want. However, the motivations of these people (members of the INDIA bloc) are different. Their goal is similar to that of the Mughals, who did not achieve satisfaction by simply defeating the kings of India. They achieved contentment only by destroying the temples, the Prime Minister added.

Modi also compared the mindset of the Congress and its allies to that of the Mughals, who he said took pleasure in vandalizing temples, and accused them of teasing the majority community by releasing meat-eating videos during the month of Saawan to consolidate their position. vote banks.

“You must have seen how much the Congress hates the Ram temple. The Congress and its entire ecosystem starts shouting if there is even a reference to the temple. They say the Ram temple is an election issue for the BJP. It has never been an election issue. and will never be an election issue,” Modi said at the rally.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also responded to the Prime Minister's comments and said: What is happening? Your leaders have fallen into the trap, and now you too? The video is from April 8 and has no connection with Navratri. Why not talk about jobs? You came to power with the promise of two million jobs each year. What happened to that now? Why are you silent about this? You remain silent on jobs and better health care. But the fish is all you can see. It will no longer be possible to deviate from the main questions. We cannot expect that, at least from the Prime Minister.

Responding to Modi's statement, Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said: Tejashwi (Yadav) mainly talks about employment… You (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) should talk about employment, employment, social security, the old pension system and social protection. harmony. Tejashwi (Yadav) is already talking about all this… You play a big role in protecting democracy, so talk about jobs.