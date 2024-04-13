Eid Festival, President Jokowi Accompanies His Grandchildren to Play in Medan





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTAPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Medan, North Sumatra for the second Eid on Thursday (11/4/2024). On this occasion, the President took the time to invite his grandchildren to play and stay in touch with the people of Medan at Center Point Mall. The president, dressed in a dark T-shirt, was accompanied by Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution. The three are the children of Jokowi's second daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, and his son-in-law who is also Medan Mayor, Bobby Nasution. Shortly after arriving at the mall, Jokowi immediately took his grandchildren to the children's play area, according to a written statement Friday from the press office of the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat. From outside the area, the president watched his three grandchildren try different kinds of games. One of them was Saud who looked joyful as he rode the merry-go-round. Read also The Palace seeks the right moment for Jokowi and Megawati's friendship After Covid-19 Pandemic, President Jokowi Receives Palace Open Day Guests Again Eid and Jokowi talk for an hour with Prabowo While accompanying his grandchildren to play, President Jokowi greeted people who were spending time with their families at the mall. Glad it's the first time. “We have been to Medan several times but this is the first time we are meeting (the president),” said Jodi and Putri, a married couple who had the opportunity to take a photo with the president. Merti and Lidya also did not miss the opportunity to take a photo with the President. Among the crowd, they tried to shout the President's name loudly before finally being called to come forward and take a group photo. They also expressed their hopes and prayers for the president's health. “I hope you will always be healthy, live long and stay enthusiastic,” he said. Furthermore, other people who met the president and his three grandchildren also said they were very happy. Happy, sir. It was a lifetime to shake the president's hand, said Novianto, who came with his family. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source: Between

