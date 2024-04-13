“Cultural Christian” or supremacist bigot? – Skepchick

Well, Richard Dawkins is in the headlines again, and not for any of the usual fun reasons like when he tweeted about 69ing dogs. No, he's in the news because he went on TV and announced that he was a cultural Christian, which shocked people for several reasons. For example, this shocked some evangelical Christians because they are morons who think this means the world's most famous living atheist now believes in God. This is not the case. And that shocked other people because they didn't realize that Dawkins said this sort of thing forever.

Even though I found his announcement very obvious and unsurprising, I still want to talk about it because it brings up some interesting ideas that, in my opinion, are worth keeping in mind.

This all happened on LBC, a British business news channel, where Dawkins sat in conversation with Boris Johnson's sister. It really is a small island, isn't it?

Regardless, Dawkins sat down with Rachel Johnson over Easter to discuss whether or not it matters that Christianity isn't such a big deal anymore. He wastes absolutely no time saying the quiet part out loud: what is his Easter message? This Ramadan should not be promoted in place of Easter.

Ok grandpa!

That's basically the entirety of the short interview: Christianity is great, actually, while Islam is horrible. Don't get me wrong Dawkins, everything Christians believe is stupid and wrong, but hey, it's awesome.

Before I go any further, let me admit that, like Richard Dawkins, I too am a cultural Christian. It simply means that I grew up in a Christian home, in a Christian society. I spent my formative years believing the Christian myth, but also attending church, Sunday school and youth groups, attending and then teaching Vacation Bible School, reading the Bible , singing hymns, celebrating Easter and Christmas, praying before meals, playing softball and basketball in church leagues. Christianity played a very important role in my childhood and, as such, it shaped who I am today, for better or worse. This is why I love Christmas in a way that I could never love Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Solstice, or Festivus, because of the deeply ingrained positive memories of Christmas growing up.

The difference between me and Dawkins is that when I acknowledge that I am a cultural Christian, I am admitting to having an irrational bias. There is nothing that inherently makes Christmas a better, more beautiful or healthier holiday than any other. In fact, objectively speaking, as an anti-capitalist, there are many things about Christmas that I know are unsavory! But my implicit bias remains. I love it.

Dawkins, on the other hand, uses the term cultural Christian not to explore or interrogate his prejudices, but to excuse them. He doesn't prefer a cathedral to a mosque because that's what he grew up with. He invents a post hoc rationalization to explain that he prefers it because it's better in some way. More beautiful. More moral. More human.

With this in mind, both Johnson and Dawkins have set up what may seem at first glance like a strange straw man: in Europe, Christianity is in decline and Islam is growing. Therefore, it is not just that people celebrate Ramadan, but that they celebrate Ramadan INSTEAD of Easter. It is not just about building mosques, but also about demolishing (or threatening to demolish?) cathedrals and chapels.

Now, this does not appear to be true, at least not in the United Kingdom, where Johnson and Dawkins are located. During the 2021 census, the percentage of people identifying themselves as Christian actually fell from 59 to 46%, but Islam only increased from 5 to 6.7%. No religion, meanwhile, jumped from 24.7 to 36.7%. So we would rather expect cathedrals to be replaced not by mosques but by, I don't know, public libraries, I guess?

This is such a strange argument to make without any evidence until you realize that Dawkins and Johnson are actually just spouting the Great Replacement Theory, a white nationalist conspiracy theory that exists to scare white people into making them believing that black and brown immigrants will take over. their culture, destroy their way of life and, uh, start treating white people the same way white people already treat black and brown immigrants.

Now wait, you might say, maybe they're just using really, really inappropriate language to discuss an issue that doesn't actually exist, and they sound like Nazis by accident! Well, do I have great news for you: a full bonus video in which I carefully explain the history of this particular Nazi talking point, from a generation before Hilter all the way to Richard Dawkins urging his fans to buy and to read a book from afar. -bigot Douglas Murray on the reality of the Great Replacement.

So yes, Richard Dawkins has very publicly supported this white supremacy talking point.

When I became an atheist, I absolutely bought into the idea that religion was responsible for societal ills like misogyny, racism, and homophobia. Luckily, I had Richard Dawkins to follow, and he quickly disabused me of that notion, even before using the plight of an imaginary Muslim woman to try to tell me to shut up and let atheist men grope me a little, that’s not the case. bad. He clearly sees Christianity the same way he sees Islam: as a tool he can use for his own benefit, to propagate his own prejudices, to ensure the supremacy of his race, his culture, his gender and sexuality on others.

Interestingly, this places Richard Dawkins squarely in line with American Christian nationalists. He has to brush them off in his interview because he can't let people know that he doesn't really care about how they brutalize women, trans people, and people of color, but in reality he's exactly occupying the same position: the God and the Jesus of the Bible. are mythical characters and it doesn't matter what they did or didn't say, did or believed. Feed the poor? Do you love your neighbor? Welcoming strangers into your home? Who cares ? What matters is using religion to control the sheep, frighten them into taking up arms against the enemy and defending their precious way of life against subhuman races. The Venn diagram between Christian nationalists and white nationalists forms almost a perfect circle for this reason. Dawkins doesn't need to believe in God to find allies.

That's why Dawkins has had no problem supporting American evangelical Christians in the past, such as in 2019 when he encouraged people to attend a conference hosted by Sovereign Nations, a far-right Christian nationalist organization that hates wokeness as much as Dawkins.

It is also worth noting that another prominent atheist went further than Dawkins. Ayaan Hiris Ali recently came out as a Christian in an essay of over 2,000 words that does not once mention Christ. Or Jesus. Or any explanation that would reveal that she now believes in any kind of god. The only reason she now calls herself a Christian is because Western civilization is threatened by China, Russia, Islam, and woke ideology. Faith in a god is not actually a prerequisite for this particular religion, as it exists solely as a political tool to be used by those who benefit from the status quo, whether born into a wealthy, white, Western, heterosexual, cis, masculine hegemony or if they are capable, at least temporarily, of benefiting from their proximity and their usefulness to this hegemony.

Donald Trump, Karl Rove, Dick Cheney, Richard Dawkins, or even Ayaan Hirsi Ali: they are united on this point. Cultural Christians who are desperate to maintain their supremacy and are willing to use religion to do so, even if they don't believe in stupid supernatural stuff.

So yeah, that's all I wanted to say about it. I've just seen a lot of surprised reactions to something that shouldn't be surprising at this point: Richard Dawkins is a bigot, and he loves his bigotry more than he hates religion.