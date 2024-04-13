Trump: court finds first Americans to sit in judgment on former president





NEW YORK (AP) Of the 1.4 million adults who live in Manhattan, a dozen will soon be the first Americans to try a former president accused of a crime.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in former President Donald Trump's hush money case, the first trial among four criminal prosecutions against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. The proceedings represent a historic challenge for the court, lawyers and ordinary citizens who find themselves in the jury pool.

There's no doubt that jury selection in a case involving someone as well-known as former President Trump poses unique challenges, one of the trial's prosecutors, Joshua Steinglass, said during a audience.

Those problems include finding people who are impartial to one of the most polarizing figures in American life and detecting any bias among potential jurors without encroaching on the privacy of the ballot box.

There is also the risk that some people will try to force their way onto the jury to serve their personal interests. Or they may be reluctant to decide a case against a politician who has used his megaphone on social media to denounce court rulings unfavorable to him and who has tens of millions of fervent supporters.

Yet while jury selection proves tricky, it is not impossible, says Margaret Bull Kovera, a psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

There are people who will look at the law, consider the evidence presented and make a decision, says Kovera, whose research includes the psychology of juries. And the job of the judge and the lawyers right now is to find out who these people are.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to faking his company's books as part of an effort to conceal payments made to cover up allegations of extramarital sex during his 2016 campaign. He denies those encounters and claims this is a legally bogus and politically engineered attempt to sabotage his current campaign.

He will be tried in criminal court where juries will have decided cases against a list of famous names, including mob boss John Gotti, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Trump's own company.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of a preliminary hearing with his defense team in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. A dozen Manhattan residents will soon be the first Americans to try a former president accused of a crime. Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, swimming pool)

Over the past year, writer E. Jean Carroll's civil sexual assault and defamation lawsuits against Trump have been brought before juries in a nearby federal courthouse. The New York state fraud trial against the ex-president and his company was tried without a jury last fall in a court in the neighboring state.

But the secrecy affair, which carries a possible four years in prison if he is convicted, raises the stakes.

Trump lived for decades in Manhattan, where he first made his name as a swaggering, publicity-savvy real estate developer. As Steinglass said: “There’s no chance of finding a single juror who doesn’t have an opinion on Trump.”

But the question is not whether a potential juror likes or dislikes Trump or anyone else in the case, Judge Juan M. Merchan wrote in a filing Monday. Rather, he says, it's a question of whether the person can put aside personal feelings or biases and make a decision based on the evidence and the law.

The process of selecting a jury begins when Merchan fills his New Deal-era courtroom with potential jurors, giving them a brief description of the case and other basics. Then the judge will excuse anyone who indicates by show of hands that they cannot serve or cannot be fair and impartial, he wrote.

Those who remain will be called in groups into the jury box by number, as their names will not be made public to answer 42 questions, some with multiple parties.

Some are standard inquiries about the background of potential jurors. But both sides vigorously debated what, if anything, should be asked of prospective jurors about their political activities and opinions.

Merchan stressed that he would not let attorneys ask questions about jurors' voting choices, political contributions or party registration.

But the approved questionnaire asks, for example, whether anyone has any political, moral, intellectual or religious beliefs or opinions that might influence your approach to this matter. Other questions focus on whether potential jurors support one of six far-right or far-left groups, have attended Trump or anti-Trump rallies, or have worked or volunteered for Trump, his administration, his campaign, or any political entity affiliated with Trump. him, or having worked or volunteered for an anti-Trump group or organization.

In a filing Friday, Trump's lawyers complained that the political entity question amounts to asking whether someone is affiliated with the Republican Party, without asking an equally direct question about affiliations with rival political parties that are not necessarily anti-Trump but could nonetheless prejudice a potential juror. .

Potential jurors will also be asked about any strong opinions or strongly held beliefs about Trump or his candidacy that would harm their ability to be fair, about any feelings about how Trump is being treated in the case and about any strong opinion on whether ex-presidents can be charged in state courts.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump, center, appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. A dozen Manhattan residents will soon be the first Americans to try a former president accused of a crime. Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, swimming pool)

The process of selecting 12 jurors and six alternates can be like a game of chess, as opposing sides try to determine who they want and who their opponents want. They must also evaluate which potential jurors they can challenge as incapable of serving or being impartial and when it is worth using one of their limited chances to exclude someone without giving a reason.

Often you make assumptions, and probably stereotypes, about people that are not true. So it's important to listen to what they say in court and, if possible, online, says Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a University of Dayton law professor who studies juries.

In landmark cases, courts and lawyers are wary of stealth jurors, people who try to be chosen because they want to influence the verdict, profit from their experience or have other private motivations.

Conversely, some people may want to avoid the attention that a case against a famous person brings. To try to solve this problem, Merchan decided to hide the names of the jurors from everyone except the prosecutors, Trump and their respective legal teams.

The six jurors and three alternates in each of Carroll's federal civil cases against Trump were driven to and from the court via an underground garage, and their names were not released to the public, to Carroll, to Trump, to their lawyers and even to the judge.

Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan says if she were involved in the secrecy case, she would ask the court to do everything possible to ensure jurors remain anonymous and don't fear being singled out online or in the media.

The main concern, given the world we live in, has to be the potential for juror intimidation, Kaplan said.

Jurors were chosen within hours for both trials over Carroll's allegations, which Trump denies. Carrolls' lawyers then tried mid-trial to dismiss a juror who mentioned listening to a conservative podcaster who was critical of Carrolls' case. The judge privately questioned the juror, who insisted he could be fair and impartial.

He remained a member of the panel, which unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million. Eight months later, the second jury awarded Carroll an additional $83.5 million for defamation.

Associated Press journalists Joseph B. Frederick and Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

