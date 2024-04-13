Brian Fitzpatrick likely won't attend Donald Trump's Bucks County fundraiser





Former President Donald Trump's first stop in Pennsylvania on Saturday will be a fundraiser in Bucks County, a short distance from U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatricks' district office.

But Fitzpatrick's plans for Saturday remain unclear.

The self-described moderate Republican, who has a history of dodging questions about Trump, did not respond to questions asking whether he would attend the event.

That came as little surprise to political observers who note that Democrats in this politically divided district have been trying to tie Fitzpatrick to Trump for years.

You see this in many suburban areas with Republicans in close races, said GOP strategist Vince Galko. They may be voting for him but don't want to be associated with him or seen with him at a rally, because then you are obligated to comment on everything said or done there.

Fitzpatrick is the only Republican still representing one of Philadelphia's counties and one of 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden in 2020. The district, where Democrats are slightly more outnumbered by Republicans, is solidly middle class and made up almost entirely of Bucks. County. It's a bellwether for the state of the state and a place where divisions between the Republican Party's Trump loyalists and more moderate members have played out for years.

But in a presidential election year, the parties tend to come together, and the fundraiser Trump will attend before a rally in Lehigh County is an early sign. Bucks Republican Party Chairman Pat Poprik, who has criticized Trump in the past, said he would attend the high-profile event.

I'm the chair of the party and chairs come to Bucks County, Poprik said.

Fitzpatrick's equilibrium

For Fitzpatrick, this is a precarious political moment. He's trying to fend off an ultraconservative challenger, Mark Houck, in the April 23 primary and positioning himself to attract enough Bucks County voters to hold on to his seat in November.

But fundraising is also an opportunity to rub shoulders with big GOP donors on your field. One of the fundraiser's co-organizers, Newtown Athletic Club owner Jim Worthington, is a longtime Fitzpatrick donor.

If it's me, I'll go visit the troops in a faraway country when Trump arrives, said Democratic political consultant Mike Mikus. Because you can't win. If Donald Trump reads an article where he says, “I'm not going,” who knows what Donald Trump will say at the next rally.

Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who supported Trump, will also miss the former president's events, his campaign said, due to a previously scheduled family obligation.

Fitzpatrick has not said whether he will support Trump, the party's presumptive nominee, or vote for him, with just two weeks before the Pennsylvania primary. He's also running his own very low-key primary race, avoiding national and local media.

Neither Fitzpatricks' campaign nor his congressional office staff responded to nearly a dozen requests from The Inquirer seeking to reach him over the past two months about his re-election campaign.

Fitzpatrick was endorsed by Trump in 2020, but also sidestepped the question of whether he supported him.

Poprik said she thought Fitzpatrick, whom the party supported in his primary, was doing the right thing.

He has a battle in the primary and he should be 1 million percent focused on his race and any deviation is not good, she said. The Republicans in this county know Brian, know what he stands for…once the primaries are over, then they can talk about the president.

Poprik, for her part, said she believes immigration and the economy will unify the Bucks' previously politically divided Republicans behind Trump. Ultimately, you want your family to be safe, to be able to feed them and protect them, Poprik said. What we have now and what we had when [Trump] was there, its opposite poles.

Brian Fitzpatricks primary battle ahead

A former federal prosecutor and FBI agent, Fitzpatrick is consistently ranked among the most bipartisan members of the House. He co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus and is a leading voice for the United States to fund Ukraine, something the more right-wing members of his party largely oppose.

Early in Trump's presidency, Fitzpatrick broke with the Republican Party by opposing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He held off most of his party on a vote on gun control in 2022, voted in favor of raising the debt ceiling and was a staunch defender of the infrastructure bill, which 'he argued. He denounced the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as nothing less than a coup attempt and joined six other House Republicans in a resolution to censure Trump.

But Fitzpatrick also voted against impeaching Trump and against forming a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. He joined every House Republican in opposing Biden's American Rescue Plan. Most recently, he voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and initially supported far-right U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, before reversing his vote during the chaotic search for 'a president of the Republican Party.

Houck, a first-time candidate and anti-abortion activist, hopes to bring together enough conservative Republicans frustrated with Fitzpatrick to win the April 23 primary. Houck said he plans to attend the president's fundraiser.

At an event last month in Upper Bucks County, members of the Pennridge Area Republican Club booed at the mention of Fitzpatricks' name. A man shouted, “It’s a RINO!”

He's already left the party, Houck said at the event. He doesn't vote with us. He wouldn't have voted to impeach Mayorka if I hadn't run for office.

But conversations with some of those members also revealed concerns that a more conservative candidate could win in the swing district in November.

Fitzpatrick's social media shows he attends small events around the county with Little League and veteran teams, but none have been open to the press. The Republican campaign arm of the House of Representatives is running ads against Houck, who trailed Fitzpatrick in the fundraising quarter but enjoys grassroots support.

Fitzpatrick has been in this situation before. He handily beat a pro-Trump Republican, Andy Meehan, in the 2020 primary, and he has beaten Democrats who have eyed the seat, formerly held by his late brother Mike, for years, cycle after cycle.

If he wins the primary, he will face Democrat and Iraq War veteran Ashley Ehasz, whom he beat by nearly 10 points in 2022. She pushed back on Fitzpatrick's claims that he was a moderate.

We don't need Fitzpatrick to say he supports Donald Trump, Ehasz said, to know he has done and will continue to do what past presidents have asked Congress to do.

