Xi meets with Suriname president

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi and his wife Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry ahead of talks between Xi and Santokhi in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024 Xi held talks on Friday with Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China-Surinamese friendship has a long history and has stood the test of time, Xi said Suriname was one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic ties with China, to establish a strategic partnership with China and to sign the “Belt and Road” cooperation plan. with China.

The two countries have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, becoming a model of South-South cooperation, he said, adding that China is willing to work with Suriname to further consolidate the mutual political trust, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, intensify international coordination, and promote closer strategic cooperative partnership between China and Suriname to better benefit the two peoples.

Xi stressed that China highly appreciates Suriname's friendship and firm support for China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns. He added that China also firmly supports Suriname in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence and independently choosing a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is willing to continue mutual understanding and support with Suriname, maintain high-level exchanges, increase friendly exchanges between different departments, legislatures and political parties, and strengthen the exchange of experiences in governance, according to Mr. Xi.

“China welcomes the entry of more distinctive and high-quality Surinamese products into the Chinese market and is ready to deepen cooperation with Suriname in jointly building the Belt and Road, strengthen the synergy of strategies development and expand cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure construction and the digital economy to bring more tangible benefits to two peoples,” Xi said.

Noting that Suriname is one of the countries with the largest number of overseas Chinese in the Caribbean and the first country in the Western Hemisphere to mark Chinese New Year as an official holiday, Xi said that both sides should continue to encourage cultural and popular activities. people-to-people exchanges, facilitate personnel exchanges, and jointly build Confucius Institutes.

The two countries should strengthen subnational cooperation and constantly enrich the content of bilateral exchanges and cooperation, he added.

Xi said China is willing to work with Suriname and other developing countries to strengthen multilateral coordination, solidarity and cooperation, safeguard common interests, achieve common development and promote community building. of destiny for humanity.

China attaches importance to developing relations with Caribbean countries, supports Caribbean countries in their pursuit of prosperity, development and improving people's well-being, and is ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for the economic and social development of countries in the region, Xi said. .

Noting that friendly exchanges between the two countries enjoy a long history, Santokhi, for his part, praised the important contributions made by the Chinese community in Suriname to the country's development.

He said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 48 years ago, the Surinamese side has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle and will continue to unswervingly support China in its efforts to achieve national reunification.

Santokhi expressed Suriname's appreciation for the assistance provided by the Chinese side to its economic and social development, saying that the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, health, infrastructure and other areas reflects high-level mutual political trust and brotherly friendship, improved. Suriname's economy and people's livelihoods, setting a good example of South-South cooperation.

Suriname supports important initiatives proposed by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, which are of great significance for maintaining multilateralism and promoting world peace and sustainable development , and is willing to advance coordination with China to jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Santokhi said.

He said Suriname hopes to improve exchanges between political parties of the two countries, expand cooperation in areas such as trade, economy and investment, green development and climate change, and advance the partnership of Suriname-China strategic cooperation, and is ready to contribute. Caribbean-China relations.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of economy, trade, investment, green development, digital economy, education and others areas. The two sides also issued a joint press release.

