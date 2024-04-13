Politics
Xi meets with Suriname president
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi and his wife Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry ahead of talks between Xi and Santokhi in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024 Xi held talks on Friday with Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Beijing on Friday.
Noting that China-Surinamese friendship has a long history and has stood the test of time, Xi said Suriname was one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic ties with China, to establish a strategic partnership with China and to sign the “Belt and Road” cooperation plan. with China.
The two countries have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, becoming a model of South-South cooperation, he said, adding that China is willing to work with Suriname to further consolidate the mutual political trust, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, intensify international coordination, and promote closer strategic cooperative partnership between China and Suriname to better benefit the two peoples.
Xi stressed that China highly appreciates Suriname's friendship and firm support for China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns. He added that China also firmly supports Suriname in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence and independently choosing a development path suited to its national conditions.
China is willing to continue mutual understanding and support with Suriname, maintain high-level exchanges, increase friendly exchanges between different departments, legislatures and political parties, and strengthen the exchange of experiences in governance, according to Mr. Xi.
“China welcomes the entry of more distinctive and high-quality Surinamese products into the Chinese market and is ready to deepen cooperation with Suriname in jointly building the Belt and Road, strengthen the synergy of strategies development and expand cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure construction and the digital economy to bring more tangible benefits to two peoples,” Xi said.
Noting that Suriname is one of the countries with the largest number of overseas Chinese in the Caribbean and the first country in the Western Hemisphere to mark Chinese New Year as an official holiday, Xi said that both sides should continue to encourage cultural and popular activities. people-to-people exchanges, facilitate personnel exchanges, and jointly build Confucius Institutes.
The two countries should strengthen subnational cooperation and constantly enrich the content of bilateral exchanges and cooperation, he added.
Xi said China is willing to work with Suriname and other developing countries to strengthen multilateral coordination, solidarity and cooperation, safeguard common interests, achieve common development and promote community building. of destiny for humanity.
China attaches importance to developing relations with Caribbean countries, supports Caribbean countries in their pursuit of prosperity, development and improving people's well-being, and is ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for the economic and social development of countries in the region, Xi said. .
Noting that friendly exchanges between the two countries enjoy a long history, Santokhi, for his part, praised the important contributions made by the Chinese community in Suriname to the country's development.
He said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 48 years ago, the Surinamese side has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle and will continue to unswervingly support China in its efforts to achieve national reunification.
Santokhi expressed Suriname's appreciation for the assistance provided by the Chinese side to its economic and social development, saying that the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, health, infrastructure and other areas reflects high-level mutual political trust and brotherly friendship, improved. Suriname's economy and people's livelihoods, setting a good example of South-South cooperation.
Suriname supports important initiatives proposed by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, which are of great significance for maintaining multilateralism and promoting world peace and sustainable development , and is willing to advance coordination with China to jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Santokhi said.
He said Suriname hopes to improve exchanges between political parties of the two countries, expand cooperation in areas such as trade, economy and investment, green development and climate change, and advance the partnership of Suriname-China strategic cooperation, and is ready to contribute. Caribbean-China relations.
The two heads of state witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of economy, trade, investment, green development, digital economy, education and others areas. The two sides also issued a joint press release.
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the square in front of the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the square in front of the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the square in front of the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the square in front of the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China, Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on economy, trade, investment, green development, digital economy, education and other areas after their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. capital of China, April 12, 2024. Xi held talks in Beijing on Friday with Santokhi, who is on a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
(Web Editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0413/c90000-20156403.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi meets with Suriname president
- Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran miss quota for Paris Olympics after upset quarter-final | More sports news
- CFPB Spring Supervision Highlights Report Strengthens Focus on Consumer Reporting and Vendor Activities // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- Best Fallout Games to Play After Watching the Show
- ESports: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the biggest names in Indian gaming like Mortal, PayalGaming and 8Bit_Thug | Sports-Other News
- Frozen Four Preview: #1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. #3 Denver
- How to Sell on SHEIN Fashion Marketplace
- Turkey, Iraq create joint 'ministerial council' to advance development road
- US Steel shareholders approve $14.9 billion takeover by Nippon Steel
- Binghamton advances in men's tennis, 4-0
- Meghan Markle wore a stylish backless dress with a cutout on the chest
- More young people being diagnosed with cancer | News