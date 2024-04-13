PM Modi attacks opposition over Constitution remark: even Ambedkar can't do it | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan on Friday, attacked opposition parties for claiming that the BJP would amend the Constitution if it wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi said his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday (PTI) PM Modi told an election rally in Barmer: The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution. The prime minister also claimed that the Congress stood with anti-national forces and criticized India's opposition bloc for “trying to weaken” the country. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Hitting back at the INDIA bloc, PM Modi further claimed that the Congress party was trying to destroy the Constitution by trying to impose a state of emergency in the country. The Prime Minister said, “The Congress tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing Emergency in the country and now it is hiding in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last month asserted that “the ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP was to destroy the Babasaheb Constitution” after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said the party needed a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution. The BJP had termed Hegde's remarks as “personal opinion” and sought clarification from him. Prime Minister Modi, without being specific, said the Congress party had written in its manifesto for the upcoming elections about nuclear disarmament. Should a country like India, whose neighbors on both sides possess nuclear weapons, consider eliminating nuclear weapons? I would like to ask Congress, on whose instructions your INDI alliance is working, he said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Tamil Nadu where he once again accused the BJP of attempting to amend the Indian Constitution if voted to power. Gandhi alleged that the saffron party had openly declared that “they will change the Constitution” if they retained power at the Centre. While the rest of the world previously viewed India as a beacon of democracy; she now believes that Indian democracy is no longer a democracy, the former Congress president said. (With inputs from PTI)

