China provides significant support to Russia to expand weapons manufacturing as war in Ukraine continues, US officials say
CNN
—
China is helping Russia expand its defense industrial base on such a scale that Moscow is now undertaking its most ambitious expansion in military manufacturing since the Soviet era as it continues its war against Ukraine, according to senior officials. Biden administration officials.
Support provided by China includes significant quantities of machine tools, drone engines and turbojet engines, as well as technologies for cruise missiles, microelectronics and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for its weapons , officials said.
Chinese and Russian companies have also worked jointly to produce drones in Russia, one of the officials said.
China's support has a significant impact on Russia's ability to continue its assault on Ukraine, as the Ukrainian military is plagued by a shortage of equipment and weapons. The challenge for Ukraine is exacerbated as Republicans in the US Congress continue to block a vote on a new US military aid package. in kyiv.
One of the most revolutionary measures we currently have to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC (People's Republic of China) to stop helping Russia rebuild its military-industrial base. Russia would struggle to maintain its war effort without input from the PRC, a senior administration official said, adding that Chinese materials fill critical gaps in Russia's defense production cycle.
Just this week, Gen. Chris Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, told lawmakers that Russia has successfully rebuilt its military since invading Ukraine more than two years ago, and that its capacity had largely returned to what it was before the invasion. U.S. officials are now making clear that China is largely responsible for this rapid rise.
Evidence of the deepening Sino-Russian partnership: In 2023, 90% of Russia's microelectronics imports came from China, which Russia used to produce missiles, tanks and planes, a second official said.
And Russia's rapid increase in artillery shell production is due, in large part, to nitrocellulose from China, officials said. This comes as Russia appears on track to produce nearly three times as much artillery ammunition as the United States and Europe, CNN reported earlier this year.
Beyond defense hardware, China is helping Russia improve its satellites and other space capabilities for use in Ukraine, and providing imagery to Russia for its war against Ukraine, the officials said.
Some of that information comes from declassified U.S. intelligence, officials said.
China's support offsets significant setbacks that Russia's defense industry suffered early in the war in Ukraine due to U.S. sanctions and export controls.
President Joe Biden raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, after other officials expressed repeatedly expressed their concerns to their Chinese counterparts, officials said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also raised the issue with U.S. allies during his recent trip to Europe, the officials said. The United States has seen no interruption in China's continued support since that Biden-Xi phone call, although it sometimes takes time to see changes. come to fruition.
China continues to avoid supplying Russia with lethal weapons, which the United States has warned against since the start of the war in Ukraine, but in many cases these supplies can have just as much impact as deadly weapons.
U.S. officials have said it is imperative for the United States and its allies to persuade China to end the practice, although success will be difficult to measure. Earlier this year, Xi announced another year of growing coordination with Russia during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China of significant consequences if Chinese companies provided support to Russia in the war in Ukraine during her trip to the country.
The Biden administration also issued an executive order targeting third-country banks that facilitate support for Russia's defense industrial base, and as a result of this action, the United States contacted banks around the world to implement compliance systems to avoid being inadvertently involved in this trade. which would result in American sanctions.
CNN's Katie Bo Lillis contributed reporting.
