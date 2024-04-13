Tessori's future uncertain after PPP demands his dismissal – Pakistan





KARACHI: The fate of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori hangs in the balance after the Pakistan People's Party publicly demanded his removal from office.

Sindh's ruling party accused it of creating political division and further widening the gap between urban and rural areas of Sindh and asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government at the Center to remove him from office.

Mr. Tessoris' party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, issued a statement in support of him and against the PPP's demand, calling it completely unnecessary and not serious.

This request surprised many since the appointment of Mr. Tessoris as Governor of Sindh, who was an MQM-P candidate, was made with the consent of all parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement government in October 2022, a few months after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

The MQM-P describes Waqar Mehdi's criticism of the governor as non-serious

The PPP, however, insisted that its demand was part of its agreement with the PML-N under which new appointments of governors in all provinces were agreed while Mr Tessori failed to prove his competence to serve representative of the federation in the province. was also in play.

It all started with a statement made by a senior leader of the PPP Sindh chapter who demanded the immediate removal of Mr. Tessori.

He [Tessori] failed to end the political and urban-rural divide. Instead of playing his role as the representative of the federation in the province, he has created more divisions and widened the divide between urban and rural areas, said Senator Waqar Mehdi, general secretary of PPP-Sindh.

The PML-N should decide early on the appointment of a new Sindh governor and by the time the decision is taken, the Sindh Assembly Speaker can act as the caretaker governor, he demanded.

Speaking to Dawn, the PPP leader was more critical of Governor Tessori than the MQM-P.

Asked about the party's possible reaction if the PML-N-led federal government decides to bring in another MQM-P candidate to replace Tessori, Senator Mehdi said it was not a concern of the PPP.

It's not ours [PPP] but their [PML-Ns] issue. They can nominate anyone they want, be it anyone from the MQM-P. What we mean is that when we reached an agreement with the PML-N to support their government [in the Centre] it was decided that the governors would be replaced, he said.

Second, we all saw Mr. Tessori's performance. He failed as a representative of the federation and this was detrimental to both the Center and the province, he claimed.

In response to the PPP request, the MQM-P reacted vigorously. However, he downplayed the importance of Senator Mehdi by calling him a leader on paper within the party.

Waqar Mehdi does not even enjoy any importance or key role in the PPP and his statement is worthless, provincial legislators belonging to the MQM-P said in a statement.

In such a time of crisis, the PPP should present its direct point of view. The PPP should review its own governance over 15 years in Sindh. He has no right to comment on the performance of the Sindh governor, they added.

Meanwhile, later, a meeting between the governor and Dr Asim Hussain, a close aide of President Asif Ali Zardari and a senior PPP leader, at the Governor's House generated speculation about Mr Tessori's future.

However, Governor House and Dr Hussain's spokesperson claimed that the meeting had no political agenda.

Dr. Asim only came to wish Eid to Governor Tessori. The meeting should not be presented in any other light, said a statement from Governor House following an almost similar clarification issued by a spokesperson for Dr Hussain.

Published in Dawn, April 13, 2024

