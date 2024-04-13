India's Gen Z creators give PM Modi a new gamer tag: 'NaMo OP'

While calling him the coolest prime minister in the world, top Indian creators on Saturday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a new name in the live gaming world: 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for 'overpowered'.

During a free-wheeling chat with the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi, the players decided to give PM Modi a new player tag.

A smiling prime minister said India had already given it a name: “NaMo”.

The players responded: “We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you “NaMo OP” (overpowered), because you are the most powerful person in the country, in our live chats.

PM Modi also learned several game phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), among others, which are used during live streaming by creators.

Later, PM Modi also played indigenous games with the makers.

The Prime Minister's meeting with the gaming community has become a topic of discussion in the country, due to the vast engagement of e-gaming among the youth.

Prime Minister Modi's outreach efforts to the gaming community have strengthened his resolve to maximize youth connects with the country's growth.