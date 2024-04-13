Kangana Ranaut says Indians should have no identity: 'We are all Narendra Modi'

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut on Friday said Indians should not have an identity of their own because we are all Narendra Modi and should fight for him in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. .

Addressing a public rally in Kullu, Kangana Ranaut said, “The spark of Sanatana Dharma, nationalism and fight against evil has been ignited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in our consciousness…We should not have no other identity of our own. We are all Narendra Modi. »

“We will fight for him and for his vision of development,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Kangana Ranaut pointed out that when she joined the saffron party, from then on I have no other identity. I have an identity, namely the BJP. »

“We are all the same…” she added.

Ranaut on Thursday criticized the INDIA alliance, saying the opposition bloc had no political issues to fight for.

New people and foreigners should be given a chance. In cinema too, I had to fight against dynasties. They (the INDIA alliance) are not in a position to decide on their candidate. They seem nervous and scared… They no longer have political problems…”

Recently, she was accused of consuming beef, which she dismissed as baseless rumors and called herself a proud Hindu.

I don't eat beef or any other red meat, it's shameful that totally unfounded rumors are circulating about me,” she said.

The Congress party is expected to field Vikramaditya Singh, minister of the Himachal Pradesh government's Department of Public Works and Urban Development, against Kangana in the Mandi parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The constituency is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by Vikramaditya's mother Pratibha Singh, who also holds the office of state party president.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Published: April 12, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

