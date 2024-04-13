Boris supports Trump! Johnson identifies 'reasons to be optimistic' | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has made a compelling case for optimism about Donald Trump's potential re-election, despite concerns over US aid to Ukraine. “I don't think any American president, much less a president who wants to make America great again, would want to lose first, allowing the West to be humiliated by Vladimir Putin,” Johnson told CTV Question Period. Johnson's support for Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican presidential nominee, comes amid an impasse in the US Congress over a proposed $60 billion aid plan for Ukraine. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refrained from scheduling a vote on the bill because many conservative Republicans, including Trump, are reluctant to provide additional aid unless it is structured under form of loan. There is also a push to tie funding to various border security measures in an effort to convince Republican members not to send more financial aid to Ukraine.

While acknowledging concerns about dwindling support, Johnson expressed confidence that Congress will eventually approve the aid package. “It's a matter for the United States Congress. It's a matter for them, but I feel like there's a lot of support now within the Republican Party for looking at this as an additional 60 billion dollars, which is very important for Ukraine, in the form of a loan,” Johnson explained. Despite his unwavering support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022, Johnson has also shown solidarity with Trump. In a January opinion piece in the Daily Mail, Johnson floated the idea that a “Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.” When asked to reconcile his support for Ukraine with Trump's stance on that country, Johnson pointed to Trump's past actions in Iran and Syria.

“You look at Iran. The activities, the often malicious activities or the destabilizing activities of Iran in the Middle East. Nobody did much until suddenly Donald Trump, in January 2020, however As I remember, take out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Look what he did with Syria,” Johnson said. Although he acknowledged Trump's scrutiny, Johnson stressed the importance of considering Trump's history and accomplishments. “Of course we all have to be concerned about the situation. Of course we have to work and work and work to persuade our friends that this is the right thing to do. But I think if you look at the facts “If you look the history of what he's done in the past, there's reason to be optimistic,” Johnson concluded. Johnson remains optimistic about Ukraine's prospects in the ongoing conflict, but insists additional help from the United States is imperative. “The story of the war over the last two years is that every time we think we've given them enough, it turns out to be incorrect. We have to keep giving more,” Johnson stressed.

