William and Imran Khan recall discussing PM's political ambitions with Diana





The Duke of Cambridge and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the former cricketer speaking about his political ambitions more than 20 years ago.

The Duke told how everyone laughed at a rally in Richmond-upon-Thames, southwest London, in 1996 when Mr Khan announced his ambition to become Prime Minister to William and his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The former international cricketer was a friend of Diana, who took the young Duke to visit her and his then-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

The two were reunited in Pakistan on Tuesday as William and the Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Khan on the second day of their five-day royal tour of the region, at the Prime Minister's official home in the capital Islamabad.

William and Kate are the first royals to visit the Commonwealth country under Mr Khan's tenure, following his election last year.

Mr Khan recalled a conversation with William about his ambitions to become Prime Minister when they met.

Diana, Princess of Wales (second right) with Imran Khan (left), Jemima Khan and Lady Annabel Goldsmith (right) at the Imrans Cancer Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1996 (PA)

On his younger aspirations of becoming a cricketer, Mr Khan said: “When I went with my mother to watch a Test match.

“My cousin was playing and he scored a century and I told my mother I wanted to become a Test cricketer.

“I never realized how difficult it was to become one.

“Similarly, when I told you I wanted to be successful, I didn't realize it would take me 22 years. »

The Duke replied: “Of course. It is not so easy.”

Imran Khan played for Pakistan against England at Lords in 1982.

Kate, wearing white trousers by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan and an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker, said: “You held your own.”

The Duchess also opted for a navy blue patterned scarf from another local designer Satrangi and earrings from Zeen – a Pakistani jeweler whose earrings she has worn in the past.

Diana visited a cancer hospital in Lahore as a guest of Mr Khan and his then-wife Jemima Goldsmith in May 1997, just three months before her death.

William and Kate were also due to attend a private lunch with the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, they met with President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi.

The Duchess of Cambridge during an official meeting with the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi

Welcoming the couple on their first tour of the country, the 70-year-old president recalled running along Victoria Road in Karachi to catch a glimpse of the Queen during her state visit in 1961.

“It was miraculous to see her,” he told William, who was speaking about the Prince of Wales' visit to Pakistan in 2006.

The Duke and Duchess began their first full day of engagement by visiting a school in Islamabad, where the Duke fondly remembered his mother with a group of students.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a school in central Islamabad (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

One of the public school students, 14-year-old Aima, told the Duke that the students were “big fans of your mother.”

“Oh, that’s very nice of you,” William replied.

“I was also a big fan of my mother. She has been here three times. It's my first time and it's very nice to be here and meet you all.

William and Kate will end their second day in Pakistan at an evening reception hosted by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

The Duke will deliver a speech at the event, in which he is expected to say the UK will continue to support the Commonwealth country as a “key partner and friend” during a visit which hopes to strengthen ties between the two nations.

“We share unique bonds and so it will always be in our interest for Pakistan to succeed,” the Duke is expected to say.

“You can always count on the UK to continue to play an important role as a key partner and friend. »

