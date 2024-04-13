Xi Jinping on Belt and Road Initiative Informs, Inspires Chilean Readers





SANTIAGO And BEIJING, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Beijing Review: The Spanish edition of Xi Jinping on the Belt and Road Initiative helps Latin American countries better understand and participate in China-proposed by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), officials and academics said at a seminar organized for readers to share their ideas in Santiago, Chileon April 11.

A seminar for readers to share their views on Xi Jinping's Spanish edition of the ongoing Belt and Road Initiative in Santiago, Chile, April 11 (COURTESY PHOTO)

“As part of the BRI, China And Chile worked together effectively to build infrastructure such as ports, subways and highways, as well as develop a science and technology center,” Yu Taosaid the vice president of China International Communications Group (CICG) at the seminar. Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the BRI in 2013 to strengthen connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Roads. Chile is the first Latin American country to express support for the initiative and sign a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation with China. The Spanish edition of Xi Jinping on the Belt and Road Initiative gives Latin American readers a deep and nuanced understanding of the initiative, contributing to more productive collaboration, Yu said. The CICG is China leading international communications institution and owns the book's publisher, the BeijingForeign Language Press (FLP). The book is a collection of 42 articles by President Xi on Belt and Road cooperation, dated September 2013 has July 2018, addressing questions ranging from how and why the initiative was introduced to its principles and objectives. Its English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Japanese editions were published by the FLP for an international audience. The book is a definitive work that helps all sectors of Chilean society become familiar with China proposals and their justifications, so that the two countries can work together more effectively, Ma Zhenpolitical advisor at the Chinese embassy in Chilesaid. Fernando Reyes Mattaformer Chilean ambassador to China and director of the Center for Latin American Studies on China has that of Chile Andres Bello University, said the BRI aims to benefit the international community and the Spanish edition of Xi Jinping on the Belt and Road Initiative allows Latin Americans to understand China concepts and policies. Ricardo Gamboa Valenzueladeputy director of the Institute of International Studies (IEI) at the University of Chilesaid his institute pays great attention to China increasingly important role in Latin America and the rest of the world. The book provides authoritative reading materials for teachers and students, enabling them to better understand China. Carlos Olgun, associate professor at IEI and former director of the Asia-Pacific department at that of Chile The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luis Ajenjo Isasi, Director General of Radio Cooperativa, and Malva Venturelli, President of the Jos Venturelli Foundation, also shared their views. They all recognized the role of the book in strengthening mutual trust. Hu Kaimin, chairman of the FLP, said he hoped the book would make the initiative more popular in the country. Chile and the rest of Latin Americabuild new cultural ties and promote bilateral understanding of Chinese and Latin American civilizations. Under the direction of the CICG and the Chinese Embassy in Chile, the seminar was organized by the FLP, the CICG Center for the Americas and the IEI. Around 50 representatives from sectors such as politics, academia and culture took part in the event. SOURCE Beijing Review

