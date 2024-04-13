Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for Arizona Abortion Ban Debacle in Speech | Kamala Harris





Kamala Harris blamed Arizona's abortion ban on Donald Trump, whom she described as the architect of the health care crisis in a speech Friday at a campaign event in Tucson .

The state was reeling after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled earlier this week that a Civil War-era law banning abortion in the state with almost no exceptions was now enforceable.

Here in Arizona, they went back in time to the 1800s to take away women's most basic right, the right to make decisions about their own bodies, the vice president said, adding that women in the State now live under one of the most extreme regimes. the ban on abortion in our country.

The overturning of Roe was, without question, a seismic event and this ban here in Arizona is one of the biggest aftershocks yet, she said.

The decision in Arizona will have major implications for reproductive health care in the southwest United States and will likely make abortion a defining issue in the 2024 race. Republicans in the state, who had welcomed overturning Roe v. Wade and who had once passionately supported a ban, including far-right Senate candidate Kari Lake, have suddenly reversed course.

The ban was made possible by Trump, argued Harris, who had said he was proud to be responsible for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade in 2022.

Former President Donald Trump did this. During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump said women should be punished for seeking an abortion, she said.

The Arizona ban is a new inflection point, Harris said. This demonstrated once and for all that the overturning of Roe was only the first act in a broader strategy to seize women's rights and freedoms in a massive, state-by-state attack. State, against reproductive freedom.

Arizona law, which predates statehood, does not provide exceptions in cases of rape or incest, and abortions are only permitted if the mother's life is in danger.

Trump, like other leading Republicans, has argued that the Arizona court went too far: This will be resolved and, as you know, it all comes down to state rights.

Lake, who previously expressed support for the ban and even cited code number 1864, said this week that she agreed with Trump and urged lawmakers to repeal it.

In the United States, support for abortion has reached record levels. Arizona's Republican lawmakers, with their sudden reversals, appear to be aware that the state's drastic ban is deeply unpopular among voters and could have repercussions in November.

Among those speaking out against the court's decision was Republican state Rep. Matt Gress. This decision cannot stand, Gress said. I categorically refuse to go back to a time when slavery was still legal and we could lock up women and doctors because of abortion.

Gress had attempted to introduce a bill to repeal the ban, but then voted with other Republicans in favor of suspending it.

The law does not have the support of Arizonans, Lake said in a video Thursday. Political analysts said the near-total ban would help attract moderate voters to Democrats while mobilizing young voters and voters of color.

The ban has inflamed Democrats, who have already made Arizona a top priority in 2024 and hope the issue will mobilize voters in the state and across the United States.

In Arizona this November, reproductive freedom is on the line, and you have the power to protect it with your vote, Harris said.

