Tuesday-Wednesday WFH reported in Jokowi







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi suggested that employees work from home (Work at home/WFH) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 and Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The proposal to anticipate the density of return traffic for Eid 2024 was submitted to President Jokowi. The collective leave ends next Monday (15/4/2024). The Minister of Transport hopes that the implementation of the FMH can reduce the accumulation of vehicles on the roads during the last days of the collective holidays. “Yesterday I had a meeting with Jasa Marga, in fact the return (return flow from Lebaran) will increase compared to the departures. But I said that we must anticipate it to avoid bad impacts”, said Budi Karya, Friday (12/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Collect CNN Indonesia, Budi Karya said the WFHS proposal for Tuesday and Wednesday had been submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He said recommendations for the implementation of WFH were the prerogative of the president. “We have had a lot of vacations so far, if we take vacations only for Indonesia it will not be productive, but it is the prerogative of the president to put this WFH recommendation in order,” a- he declared. “Yesterday I decided on the (WFH) recommendation with the Coordinating Minister and Kakorlantas,” explained Budi Karya. Budi Karya also appealed to the public to return earlier. He gave the example that the trip could be made next Saturday (13/4/2024) or before the peak of the return flow. The peak return flow for Eid should occur between H+3 and H+4. Namely from April 14 to 15, 2024. “I don't promise the day after tomorrow or Monday, because there will probably be a lot of people, especially on land routes. I recommend that you go home tomorrow, not Sunday or Monday,” he said. Apart from this, Budi Karya said that he made sure to take maximum measures and efforts during the return and return moments. This is done on all existing modes of transport. “In detail, we have prepared well how to deal with the backflow. Whether by air or sea, it can be practically controlled,” said Budi Karya. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Transport Minister Explains Jakarta-Surabaya Reaches 2 Hours Travel Whoosh (At)



