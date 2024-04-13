Connect with us

Watch | PM Modi urges India's top players to develop 'Swachh Bharat' game: every child should play it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's top gamers and discussed the difference between gaming and gambling, women's participation in the gaming industry and much more. The video footage of the interaction shows PM Modi curiously asking questions to the players.

The photographs showing PM Modi trying his hand at some games were released on Saturday, April 13. He also urged players to send an email stating all their issues with the exact key points to his office.

Famous and renowned Indian players who participated in the interaction included Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar and Anshu Bisht.

“Regulating would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, it is its fundamental nature. Either imposing restrictions under the law or trying to understand it and shape it according to the needs of our country. Integrate it into an organized legal structure and enhance the reputation, ” YEARS quoted Prime Minister Modi on the issue of setting up a gaming regulatory body. He added: Once this goal is achieved, it will be difficult for anyone to bring it down. »

PM Modi, while urging gamers to think about developing games on various topics including Swachh Bharat, suggested that the middle class does not need unnecessary government intervention in terms of gaming regulator .

PM Modi further said, “My effort is to raise the nation to such a level that by 2047, it is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times…” reported YEARS. He suggested that Swachh Bharat should focus on cleanliness and said, “Every child should play this. »

(With contributions from ANI)

Published: April 13, 2024, 2:00 p.m. IST

