Weekends in North Sumatra, Jokowi buys oranges, mangoes and salak





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Between family activities North Sumatra, President Joko Widodo took the time to visit the Berastagi fruit market in Karo Regency, Saturday (13/4/2024). Report of the press release from the Presidential Secretariat received Kompas.com, The head of state went to the busy market to choose for himself the fruits he wanted to buy. The president chose local fruits, including five kilos of oranges, two kilos of mangoes, two kilos of salak and two kilos of red potatoes. The Orange trader, Marlina Kataren, said she was happy with the presence of the Head of State. For Marlina, purchases from President Jokowi are not only economic transactions, but also a symbol of hope that fruit sellers' goods in the market will become more popular. “Thank God, I'm very happy that Mr. Country is here. “Like this dream, I hope that with the arrival of Mr. Jokowi, our sales will become even more popular,” said Marlina. Also read: Jokowi is not considered an obstacle to the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati Another orange trader, Lilis Sembiring, said her meeting with President Jokowi was emotional. “Wow, I saw it earlier Pak Jokowi, his tears were about to flow. “I am very happy that Mr. Jokowi can be here,” he said. The Berastagi fruit market is a historic market and is the center of economic life for local farmers. With a market area of ​​one hectare, Berastagi Fruit Market is not only a place for buying and selling transactions, but also a symbol of the cultural and agricultural wealth of Tanah Karo. Dock. Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo welcomes vegetable traders at the Berastagi fruit market in Karo Regency on Saturday (13/4/2024). President Joko Widodo welcomes vegetable traders at the Berastagi fruit market in Karo Regency on Saturday (13/4/2024). At the market, various agricultural products such as red potatoes, oranges, mangoes and snake fruits are not only sold but also represent the lives of farmers who have taken care of this land for generations. The President's visit not only left traders deeply moved, but also sent a strong message about the importance of supporting the local agricultural sector. With around 70 percent of Karo Regency's population working in the agricultural sector, this market is not only a place of commerce, but also a symbol of the strength and resilience of the local community. Read also : President Joko Widodo: It's endorsement, don't sell FFB, don't sell CPO Previously, President Jokowi had been in North Sumatra since Thursday (4/11/2024) to visit his children, son-in-law and grandchildren. On Thursday evening, the President invited his three grandchildren, namely Sedah Mirah Nasution, Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution and Panembahan Al Saud Nasution, to play with the residents. While Center Point Shopping Mall, Medan. While accompanying his grandchildren to play, President Jokowi greeted people who were spending time with their families at the mall. Meanwhile, on Friday (4/12/2024), President Jokowi held Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Medan City together with Acting Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin.

