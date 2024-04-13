Donald Trump pushes Arizona politicians to 'fix' state's abortion ruling that he says 'went too far'





In short: Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed pride in helping overturn the nation's constitutional right to abortion by appointing three conservative justices to the United States Supreme Court. Today, Mr. Trump called on Arizona's governor and legislature to “fix what happened.” “What's next? The shifting message shows the issue has become a major liability for the former president in one of the few swing states that could decide the November election.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday urged Arizona lawmakers to quickly “remedy” the state Supreme Court's decision allowing prosecutors to enforce a near-total ban on abortion that he said “went too far”.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed pride in helping to overturn the nation's constitutional right to abortion by appointing three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court during his single term as president.

However, his message in the wake of Arizona's ruling that banning books since 1864 is constitutional illustrates his fight to neutralize what has become a powerful political weapon for Democrats.

His comments Friday came hours before Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about abortion rights in Tucson.

President Joe Biden and his allies accuse Mr. Trump of dramatically reducing access to abortion, and the issue has become a major liability for the former president in one of the few swing states that could decide the election of November.

Mr. Trump's demand for the state to relax its abortion law came just days after he said the right to abortion should be left up to states to decide. At the time, he added, “and whatever they decide, it has to be the law of the land in this case, the law of the state.”

On Friday, he took a firm note on what the state should decide.

“The Governor and Legislature of Arizona must show HEART, COMMON SENSE and ACT IMMEDIATELY to fix what happened,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Remember, it’s now up to the States and the goodwill of those who represent THE PEOPLE.”

He did not advocate specific measures, such as repealing or weakening the law. He said that “ideally” restrictions on abortion should include exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

“Arizona Legislature, please act as quickly as possible! “” Mr. Trump wrote.

Protesters are seen in the rotunda of the Wisconsin Capitol in 2023 during a march in support of overturning Wisconsin's near-total ban on abortion. (AP: Morry Gash)

Stopping the repeal attempt

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has called for the abortion ban to be repealed, and a handful of Republican lawmakers in battleground districts have supported the move.

But the Republican majority put an end to a repeal attempt Monday, amid cries from Democrats: “Shame! Shame!”

The most vocal critics of Parliament's repeal of the law are among Trump's most devoted supporters.

This shifting message illustrates Trump's struggle to neutralize the political weapon that abortion has become for Democrats since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 ended the constitutional right to abortion.

He tried to find a middle path Monday, releasing a video in which he says he's proud to have paved the way for the Court's decision and that the matter should be left to the states. He refused to endorse a national ban.

But the ruling the next day by the Arizona Supreme Court showed what can happen when the issue is left to the states.

Arizona's ruling paves the way for enforcement of a law first passed in 1864, which allows abortion providers to be imprisoned at any stage of pregnancy unless life of the mother is in danger. It does not include exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Arizona voters supported Mr. Biden in 2020 by fewer than 11,000 votes, marking the second time in seven decades that the state has voted for a Democrat, and both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden consider it State as a crucial battleground again this year.

According to AP VoteCast, a large survey of the electorate, 61% of Arizona voters in the 2022 midterm elections said abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 6 percent said it should be illegal in all cases.

Two-thirds of Arizona midterm voters said overturning Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court was an important factor in their vote in this election.

About six in 10 Arizona voters this election said they would support a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.

