President Jokowi continues to strengthen cross-party relations after elections





President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to strengthen party relations after the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). Of course, reconciliation and consolidation are very important to restore harmony national.

Relations between the parties, which previously were perhaps a little tense and heated during the establishment of the democratic party and the political protest, should now be able to strengthen again.

Strengthening inter-party relations is also fully and directly supported by the Head of State, President Jokowi. In the spirit of Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH, all elements should be able to renew bonds of friendship to build this nation together.

Regarding this, Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Budi Arie Setiadi considered that holding the house held by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace was the best time to strengthen further relations between parties after the election, including political figures as well as grassroots civil society.

All the celebrations took place in good and peaceful conditions, even the holding of the house at the State Palace also became an impetus for a friendly meeting of political figures full of warmth and cheerfulness.

For information, the home event at the State Palace itself is the first time it is being held again after having to be canceled for three consecutive years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only ministers, but other officials were also present at the event, including ambassadors from friendly countries. The large number of political figures present showed that the moment of Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH was indeed a very important event to continue strengthening relations between figures after a fair competition in the general elections.

Because the Democratic Party and the political protest are over, all parties now just have to wait and see how the whole process unfolds, including welcoming the results of the presidential election litigation held at the Court constitutional (MK).

Of course, the open house agenda at the Presidential Palace could be a good opportunity to restore relations and bonds of brotherhood after the 2024 election.

Airlangga University political observer Cecep Hidayat said that of course all parties have good hopes and are mutually optimistic about their willingness to open up to each other again to build brotherhood , wanting to reestablish communication and rebuild the relationships that were before. tense due to the impact of the elections.

Reconciliation and consolidation between the parties are a very important asset to be able to rebuild the future of the nation and move this country forward together towards the future.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Planning (ATR) or National Land Agency (BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) said that the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijria ceremony organized by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace was a symbol of the nation's strength in the future.

This is very important because the Indonesian nation has just completed the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). The existence of this griya title therefore shows that the leaders of this nation are capable of solidly uniting with various personalities and society to look at Indonesia as a whole. of optimism. Now is the best time to reconcile and unite again to better face the future of the nation by working together.

On the other hand, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Fatwa, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, also said that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH was a very important impetus to carry out national reconciliation after all people in Indonesia celebrated the holiday. General election (Pemilu).

In the current dynamics of 1 Shawwal 1445 Hijriah, all parties should be able to make it a year of solidarity and fraternity, as well as a moment of national reconciliation after having been divided some time ago over differences in political choices.

Moreover, the outpouring of solidarity in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah itself is a very important point to reaffirm the commitment of all the Indonesian people in building a country in which goodness reigns and this is also reflected in the behavior of the population.

The community should be able to celebrate the momentum of this Eid day by maintaining their mutual interests as one nation, even though there has just been a political competition. The existence of unity and unity is a philosophy and spirit of Eid al-Fitr that must continue to be upheld together.

Now is the time for everyone to forgive each other and come together again to build the interests of this nation towards a much brighter future and move the country forward together, because the five-year political contestation is well and truly over.

Realizing this, President Jokowi continues to strive to strengthen relations and bonds of brotherhood between parties after the general elections (Pemilu) in order to create good reconciliation and consolidation.

*) Contributor to the One Friend and a Million Friends Foundation