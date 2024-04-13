Boris Johnson: don't throw climate commitments in the trash to ensure financial accessibility





Politicians should not set aside their climate commitments to tackle the cost of living crisis, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. In an exclusive interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Johnson was asked about his commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in the context of an affordability crisis, in the context of the current political debate underway in Canada. He said that in his view, politicians can address voters' affordability concerns while remaining committed to their climate goals, trying to tackle other portfolio issues such as the cost of accommodation. “I don't think you can solve this problem by abandoning your commitment to the environment,” he said. “I think when you look at the cost of living crisis, the problem is slightly different. And in my country, and I think a little bit in Canada as well, this whole net zero thing, the anger about net zero, “is driven by a general feeling that people are spending way too much on household expenses,” he said. “I think in the UK, and maybe in Canada as well, we need to address this.” In 2021, speaking at COP26, Johnson expressed concern about “covering the earth with an invisible, suffocating blanket of CO2”. As prime minister, Johnson did consider a consumer carbon price, but ultimately did not follow through on the proposal. Domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to maintain his federal pollution pricing backstop and associated carbon rebate system, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre leads a charge of premiers against the carbon tax and its planned increases. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's support for a carbon price has been called into question in recent days after he said it was not the “ultimate solution” in climate policy. Asked if he thought the “anger” some feel over net zero threatens support for climate goals, Johnson said his impression is that “voters who are very wise continue to care deeply about the environment and want solutions that will be costly.” effective.” “Here's the problem, the way the Conservatives are trying to explain net zero to people: it's about jobs, it's about technology, it's about finding technological solutions to combat climate change, right? We're not climate change deniers,” Johnson said. . Johnson was in Ottawa on April 10 to speak at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference. While in town, he met Poilievre, who, in his own remarks to the crowd, spoke of his desire to “fight to protect our environment and fight climate change with technology, not with taxes “. In the interview, Johnson said that while he agreed with “some in the anti-net zero brigade” that countries may have reached these targets “too quickly”, he continues to believe that in the long run “you will get With cheaper electricity, you will reduce your energy costs, ultimately, if you go green.” With files from Stephanie Ha, CTV Question Period Senior Producer You can watch Boris Johnson's full and exclusive interview during CTV Question Period this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on CTV and CTV News Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/politicians-shouldn-t-scrap-climate-commitments-to-address-cost-of-living-crisis-boris-johnson-1.6844985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos