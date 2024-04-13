Roads washed away in Chitral as heavy rain causes flooding – Pakistan





Pakistan

Roads washed away in Chitral as heavy rain causes flooding

Tourists are advised to travel after obtaining complete information about the access roads.

PESHAWAR (APP) – Heavy rains hit hard the roads which were washed away closing all traffic between Chitral and Peshawar. A house was hit in Chitral town and a little girl was injured and shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Imran told media. men on Saturday.

He said heavy machinery was working on opening roads and a high alert had been issued for those living near nullhas and the creek due to heavy rain. The DC said district administration officials were on high alert along with NHA and PDMA staff. A house was hit by heavy rains in Chitral town, a girl was injured, he confirmed.

The injured girl was shifted to Chitral district hospital and doctors said she was out of danger. There was a confirmed report that tourists' vehicles were affected by floods at Chamarkhan Nala and the road was restored, the deputy commissioner said.

He revealed that in Belpok village in Lower Chitral, Chitral Garam Chashma road was closed due to flood relief and traffic movement was also affected. Due to rain, the road from Chitral to Peshawar is closed for all types of traffic due to flooding of rivers and canals and tourists and locals have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral said that rain continues so far in Lower Chitral district and its suburbs. In light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan, operational departments are on alert.

Traffic is affected at various locations due to increased flood water levels and landslides in Nullas. The machines of the TMA and NHA department are busy cleaning various drains. Devices of the NHA department are engaged in mine clearance operation at the sites of heavy floods, said Muhammad Imran Khan.

Tourists are advised to travel after getting complete information about the access routes, he said. Avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather until routes are completely cleared and in case of any untoward incident, report an emergency to the DC Control Room on the following telephone number 0943412519.

Heavy rains caused flooding at 'Meena Khor' on Lowari Tunnel Road. Travelers to Chitral, including tourists heading to Lowari Tunnel, should also avoid traveling before the rain stops and the water level recedes, DC Chitral said while issuing a warning to the general public and tourists.

Heavy rains fell in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, the Met Office said. The official said that the cold had returned due to rain with Eid and it would also be cold due to rain. It has been raining continuously since last night in Peshawar city and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas.

Due to rain, the temperature dropped considerably, Meteorological Department officials said. About the highest rainfall record, he said, Kalam 18 mm, Malam Jabba 17 mm, Parachinar 15 mm, Chitral 17 mm, Darosh 10, Mirkhani 09, Dir (high 07, low 02), Saidu Sharif Swat, Patan 03, Kakul 02 mm of rain recorded.

In Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, there was rain with strong winds and thunder in a few places including Chitral. Rain and snowfall are expected to continue intermittently until April 15, the official said.

Meanwhile, power supply was affected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rain. As many as 140 power dispensers of PESCO were tripped due to rain, a PESCO spokesperson informed when contacted. He said 56 feeders were triggered in Peshawar circle, 44 in Khyber, 20 in Swat and 22 in Bannu circle.

PESCO field personnel are working to restore power, a Pesco spokesperson said. Repair work on several feeder lines has been completed and power has been restored to some areas, he said, adding that work on the remaining feeder lines was in progress and power would be soon fully recovered.

