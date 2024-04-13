PDIP politician says Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati is just a political gimmick





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP politician Deddy Yevri Sitorus mentioned President Joko Widodo's plan or Jokowi meeting Megawati Soekarnoputri was just a political ploy in the middle of Eid al-Fitr. According to Deddy, it is almost impossible for Jokowi to have the courage to meet with the PDIP General Chairman Megawati after the notes abuse of power directed by Jokowi. “I think that's all thing just cheap politics. Just like Gibran's statement that he wanted to have a friendly relationship with Mas Ganjar. I think it's just the context thing” said Deddy to TempoSaturday April 13, 2024. He said this gadget is born from narcissistic behavior that thinks the universe is centered on itself. In fact, he added, the time of Eid al-Fitr should be an occasion of friendship and not a political moment. “The question of wanting to have a friendly relationship is actually an attempt to corner Bu Mega and Ganjar Pranowo. “It's not something sincere,” Deddy said. Deddy stressed that the PDI Perjuangan is a party that absolutely cannot accept the violation of the law and the Constitutional Court, to the point of being a ruling party that will make the 2024 elections unfair. Previously, the Presidential Palace said that it was looking for the right time for President Jokowi to visit Megawati Soekarnoputri. Ari Dwipayana, Special Personnel Coordinator to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that President Jokowi is very open to staying in touch with anyone, especially national figures. Advertisement “Besides, it is always the month of Shawwal, the most suitable month to strengthen friendship,” Ari said via short message on April 12, 2024. Contacted on April 13, 2024, Ari Dwipayana did not respond to confirmation attempts. Tempo Has the Palace set a timetable for Jokowi's meeting with Megawati? PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto responded cynically to Jokowi's meeting with Megawati. He said PDIP members had requested that Megawati's meeting with Jokowi be postponed. Hasto demanded that Jokowi first meet with PDIP members before meeting with Megawati. “Let's meet the branch children first, because they are also a stronghold for Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri. This is not a problem because of the PDI Perjuangan, but more because of the way the 2024 elections will be held,” Hasto said. EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA | DANIEL A. FAJRI | BETWEEN Editor's Choice: Jokowi-Megawati meeting, Projo: no need for terms of use

