According to Liz Truss, Boris Johnson's dog left fleas in the official residence and in the office of the British Prime Minister, at 10 Downing Street in London. The former government also revealed in its new book that it wanted to fire the chairman of the Bank of England (the bookDaily Mailprovided details).
In 2022, the British politician and Conservative MP briefly spent six weeks in office as the third Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
According to him, he scratched the surface for more than a week because the prime minister's candidacy was tainted by corruption.
The place was infested with fleas, he adds: Some thought it was due to Boris and Carrie's dog, Dilyn, but there was no convincing evidence. Either way, we had to spray the entire place with flea spray. “I lived for several weeks,” Liz Truss said with a scratch.
leave a Downing Street
Liz Truss also said the cabinet meeting was the most difficult cabinet meeting she was getting used to, with spontaneous trips being almost impossible.
HE STATED: HE WAS KEPT IN THE MINISTER'S HOUSE LIKE A PRISONER, AND HE ALSO HAD TO BE CAUGHT ANTI-STUDY.
Often her teenage daughters, Liberty and Frances, committed their mother's sins, because it was easier for them to leave the parties without falling in love with them. As one of the country's first inhabitants, he said of his tenure: “I think at least they managed to get used to sleeping with their friends.” and they visited the nuclear bunker.
The former prime minister also complained about the lack of personal support, which she called shocking: Even though I was one of the most successful people in the country at the time, I even had to organize your hair and makeup appointments. myself.
In the new book he also mentions, among other things, that he had ordered mugs for Downing Street, but was forced to cancel the order before his arrival. She also revealed that she was worried about how to style her hair before meeting the world leader.
He wanted to review economic policy
Critics say Liz Truss's disastrous economic policies, which led to her dismissal, could have been even fairer because she wanted to appoint new senior staff at the UK's central bank. He admitted that the party would have protested against the economic leadership.
Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, defended Truss by saying his economic policies had turned Britain into an Argentine, saying he fundamentally lacked understanding of what drives economies. However, Truss denied wanting to move forward with the policies that removed the government.
According to Liz Truss, one of the possible scenarios discussed with Simon Case during the planning stages included
the appointment of senior Bank of England and Treasury officials willing to challenge the status quo. But that would have amounted to a war against the economic establishment.
It would have taken too long, he stressed. Ultimately, he decided to try to cooperate constructively with the bank's management. He explained his plan by saying he wanted to attack the system. He said that when Boris Johnson was our Prime Minister, in a meeting he asked those who wanted an Alipart in Britain to raise their hands: the former head of government was shot dead by ministry officials finances.
What do you think of the current government?
He also has his opinion on Utdj, Rishi Sunak, whom he defeated, but was forced to give power to him less than two months later. From his first leadership campaign, he declared that
Young ministers were openly told that if they wanted a place in Risi's team, they should join the fight against Boris and resign immediately. Many of us have done it.
He added: “Brother, there is no indication that Rishi himself taught such insidious behavior, reports have been circulating that representatives were warned to support him or risk being left out.”
As soon as he left the Prime Minister's office, Truss lland tske Sunak: he leads the opposition to our Prime Minister's tobacco ban plans, and the Daily Mail calls him clearly anti-conservative. He has appeared regularly at conservative meetings on both sides of the Atlantic, claiming the deep state tampered with Kwasi Kwarteng's 2022 mini-election campaign.
Asked about his comments last month, Rishi Sunak said if he was part of the deep state, I wouldn't really tell him if we were, would I? Regarding the tobacco ban, he stressed that there is nothing anti-conservative about our children's health, adding: I respect that some people disagree with me on this, but I believe this is the right decision for our country: tobacco is responsible for everything related to fourth degree thalassemia, every minute, a person is included on the district sick list because of it.
