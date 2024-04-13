Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets key Indian players, engages in in-depth discussion





The panel featured Animesh Agarwal (8Bit_Thug), Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Payal Dhare (PayalGaming) from 8BitCreatives alongside Ganesh Gangadhar (SKRossi), Anshu Bisht (GamerFleet), Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat) and Tirth Mehta.

In a bid to advance the development of India's thriving eSports industry, notable gaming figures from the country came together in an innovative dialogue with the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the growth of the sector national video game. The panel discussion featured Animesh Agarwal (8Bit_Thug), Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Payal Dhare (PayalGaming) from 8BitCreatives, India's leading gaming influencer management agency, alongside Ganesh Gangadhar (SKRossi), Anshu Bisht ( GamerFleet), Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat) and Tirth. Mehta. In India, esports has evolved from a hobby activity to a new-age multi-sport event, officially recognized by the government. FICCI-EY's latest report titled #Reinvent: India's media and entertainment sector is innovating for the future, says participation in esports tournaments jumped to 1.8 million in 2023, across various titles and tiers leading competitive players, with an estimated increase of 2.5 million in 2023. 2024. Additionally, gaming streamers have seen a notable increase in viewers of 20-25%, especially in Tier II cities. Sharing his views on the exponential growth of Esports in India with the Honorable Prime Minister, Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives and Co-Founder of S8UL, said: It was truly an honor to discuss the rapid growth of Esports in India. with our honorable Prime Minister Modi and share our vision to revolutionize the future. I was personally impressed by the Prime Minister's understanding of the nuances of the industry, particularly when he mentioned that the industry currently needed to grow with support and not regulation from government. We also discussed the ease of doing business around gaming and literally expressed our aspirations in the highest forum possible. Gaming is now a mainstream sport and, with government support, we will be able to take it to the next level. Naman Mortal Mathur, co-founder and marketing director of 8Bit Creatives and co-founder of S8UL described the experience as surreal and said that being in the presence of the Prime Minister, discussing the subject that was most close to my heart, was indeed surreal. Who would have thought that I would play with the Prime Minister and personally explain to him the nuances of one of the games around the theme of Indian mythology. I hope this moment will be an inflection point for gaming and esports in India. Payal Dhare reflected on the interaction and mentioned that discussing the prospects of women players in India with the Prime Minister made my trip even more interesting. I realized he was a great listener and perfectly paraphrased the difference between creating esports and gaming content, something we now hope everyone can understand. His vision for game development in India around Indian culture, environmental issues, etc. is something close to my heart and I hope it helps propel Indian games onto the world stage. Thank you to the gentleman for giving us an unforgettable memory. Lokesh Goldy Jain, Co-Founder, 8Bit Creatives expressed his pride and said, “This is bound to have results for the industry that I am looking forward to, but for now I am focusing on the happiness I am feeling. Having three of me sit down with the Prime Minister and talk about gaming and esports reminds me why I do what I do. I am completely aligned with the PM's vision and hope to work on it with my team, wherever possible. During the discussion, players touched on various aspects of gaming including esports, game development, impact on youth, India's global presence in the industry, and much more. The players also shared their individual journeys, struggles and victories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/pm-narendra-modi-meets-indias-leading-gamers-engages-in-thorough-discussion-watch-13759247.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos