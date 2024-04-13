Donald Trump and Mike Johnson's idea of ​​'election integrity' accumulates lies





House Speaker Mike Johnson is not a recent convert to the gospel of Donald Trump's big lie; After the 2020 election, Johnson led 100 House Republicans in filing an amicus brief supporting an effort to invalidate the results of four swing states won by President Joe Biden. So it was no surprise to see him standing alongside Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, trying to tie election propaganda to the immigration scare campaign.

Johnson and Trump were there to propose new legislation restricting non-citizen voting, even though it is already illegal and incredibly rare. The speaker spun a familiar, ugly fiction, claiming that as part of a conspiracy by Democrats, large numbers of immigrants are entering the United States illegally and registering to vote. Democrats, Johnson said, want to turn these undocumented immigrants into voters. This is a version of the white supremacist theory of the Great Replacement, which says there is an ongoing conspiracy to bring in a wave of non-white foreigners to replace what Tucker Carlson calls Old Americans.

As long as losing elections is a condition of winning the GOP nomination, the party will continue to nominate weak candidates.

The continued efforts by Trump and his allies to convince rank-and-file Republicans that any election they do not win must be fraudulent poses a profound threat to American democracy. But there is another aspect that has received much less attention: as a political strategy, it is absolutely far-fetched.

As we saw in 2020, when courts continually rejected Trump's efforts to stop the election count or overturn the results, these attempts never succeeded beyond making the lives of election workers miserable. Whether in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan or elsewhere, Trump has tried and failed to overturn his losses, and if he does the same in 2024, he will fail again.

Nevertheless, he managed to convince Republicans that the electoral system cannot be trusted. Polls show that up to 70% of Republicans believe that Trump is the true winner of the 2020 election. Every Republican politician understands how attached their voters have become to this fantasy, and so loyalty to Trump's election lies has become the test to know if you are a true republican.

The result is that the party continues to appoint election deniers who alienate the independent voters (and even some moderate Republicans) they need to win. In the 2022 Senate elections, extremist Republicans such as Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Herschel Walker lost winnable races. As long as losing elections is a condition of winning the GOP nomination, the party will continue to nominate weak candidates. And in states like Arizona and Michigan, the entire Republican Party apparatus has been virtually brought to the ground by election deniers who care more about their conspiracy theories than winning elections.

Another complication for Republicans is that their obsession with Holocaust denial makes it harder for their own voters to vote. Trump has spent the last few years telling his supporters that mail-in voting is totally corrupt and that if you have a mail-in ballot, you automatically have fraud. When they believe this, they deprive themselves of a simple and practical way to vote. Party officials are trying to organize mail-in voting campaigns, but they are encountering the skepticism that their own leader continually promotes.

Trump may or may not believe his lies himself, but it's hard to imagine that most of the Republican politicians lined up behind him actually believe him.

This is just one aspect of a larger problem that could prove disastrous for Trump: All the talk about the stolen election could reduce turnout among his supporters. After all, what's the point of voting if everything is rigged anyway?

This is particularly important for Trump because of the transformation in voting patterns that has occurred over the past decade. For years, higher turnout has tended to benefit Democrats because of their support among those who vote only sporadically: low-income and minority populations, young people, renters who move frequently, etc. But that's no longer true. Today, it's Democrats who perform better in low-turnout elections, and Republicans who need occasional voters to mobilize.

As a recent poll found, among respondents who voted in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 general elections, Biden led Trump 50% to 39%. But among respondents who were of voting age but did not vote in any of those three elections, Trump crushed Biden 44% to 26%. If a candidate does better among people who don't usually vote, they'll have to work harder to get them to the polls, and voter denialism only makes that task more difficult.

It is possible that the repetition of the stolen election lie will mobilize some Trump voters by making them angry; Some might even believe the wild claims that undocumented immigrants are rushing to fill out voter registration forms. But at the same time, calling into question a previous election, rather than offering something for the future, likely turns off a much larger number of middle-of-the-road voters.

Trump may or may not believe his lies himself, but it's hard to imagine that most of the Republican politicians lined up behind him do; the others agree because they feel they have no choice. But no matter which category Mike Johnson falls into, he will continue to demonstrate his loyalty by repeating these lies, as well as the harsh scaremongering about immigrants, that his party still sees as the key to victory. If he didn't, he wouldn't talk for long.

One has to suspect that even Johnson knows that placing so much emphasis on false claims of fraudulent votes and stolen elections is an absolutely disastrous electoral strategy. But that's what Trump demands, so Johnson and the rest of the party will obey, no matter how many elections they lose.

