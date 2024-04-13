Achakzai calls for dismissal of cases against Imran, PTI leaders via parliamentary resolution





Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party hold portraits of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they protest against alleged bias in Pakistan's national elections, in Peshawar, March 10, 2024.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called incarcerated Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan the leader of the “strongest party” in Parliament and called for the The cancellation of all proceedings against the leaders of the party in difficulty via a parliamentary resolution. .

[Regardless of] whoever he [Imran Khan] That was yesterday, today he is the leader of the strongest section in Parliament, he remarked while addressing a rally in Baloshitan's Pishin at the Taj Lala Football Stadium on Saturday.

The gathering, as part of an opposition alliance, comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat -e-Muslimeen (MWM) and the PkMAP, protest. the movement called Protect the Constitution (Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin) was launched against allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections

Ackakzai said a resolution would be presented in Parliament to quash all cases registered against the PTI founder and party members.

Addressing the gathering, PTI leader Omar Ayub vowed to demand their rights through the protest movement.

“The people of the country have come forward to make this movement a success,” the politician said during his speech to an agitated crowd.

Top leaders and members of opposition parties including BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP chief Achakzai, SIC chief Hamid Raza, JI Dr Ataur Rehman and others were all present at the rally.

It is noteworthy that the political rally took place despite the imposition of Section 144 due to the law and order situation in the district.

Omar Ayub castigates the leaders

Lamenting the imposition of restrictions, the PTI politician said, “Balochistan government had placed checkposts on Pishin road.

Omar Ayub, during his speech, spoke about the release of his party founder Imran Khan and others.

Mengal rejects “form 47 government”

Addressing the gathering, BNP leader Mengal said he did not consider the government formed at the Center as the government of Pakistan.

“This government is the Form 47 government. This is the Election Commission government,” he said, adding that the country’s mandate was stolen during the February 8 general elections.

Following their victory in the general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alongside a multi-party coalition, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), formed a government at the Centre.

Mengal, while lamenting the formation of the government in Balochistan, said, “In Balochistan, people who were not even recognized by the people of their neighborhood managed to achieve success. »

The veteran politician said that Section 144 is imposed every time we protest for our rights.

“[We] do not recognize the government of Article 144 and Form 47 of the Electoral Commission.

Their movement, he added, will continue until the supremacy of the Constitution and the acquisition of rights.

“Opposition parties united to defend the Constitution”

JI Deputy Emir Dr Ataur Rehman while speaking at the rally said that the opposition parties are united in defending the Constitution as the supremacy of the Constitution is essential in the country.

“The opposition alliance will move forward under the leadership of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.”

Deploring the imposition of Section 144, PkMAP general secretary Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said the administration had placed obstacles in the path of workers.

“Our guests have also been prohibited from staying in the rest home.”

SIC chief Hamid Raza, in his address to the rally, said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us, but people are being tortured.”

He argued that no one can stand before the power of the people.

“On February 8, it was proven that people voted for PTI. The party continues to talk about people's rights and civil supremacy.”

Resolution

At the rally, the opposition alliance presented a resolution under the banner of the movement.

This meeting is for the struggle and to obtain the rights of the people. [We] will not hesitate to make sacrifices to achieve their rights, PkMAP politician Zairatwal said while reading out the resolution.

He added that the elected parliament should be the source of internal and external policy making.

The election results should be compiled and announced in Form 45, the politician said.

