Donald Trump could take 'extreme decision' to delay trial, lawyer says





Former President Donald Trump could make an “extreme decision” at his upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan, according to criminal defense attorney Katie Cherkasky.

During her appearance on the Fox News US newsroom on Friday, Cherkasky was asked if she saw a situation in which the former president's secret trial could be delayed from its scheduled start date of Monday 15 april.

“Yes. I think Donald Trump still has the right to fire his defense team if he wants to at the last minute. This is something the Supreme Court has been very clear about: a defendant has a right to assistance of a lawyer of his choice,” she said. “I think it would be an extreme decision, but certainly not out of the question here.”

The context:

The former president faces criminal charges in New York from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office over allegations that he illegally falsified business records to conceal alleged secret payments made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to silence her. about an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair ever took place and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

What we know:

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, suffered a legal loss Tuesday when he tried to delay the trial in a New York appeals court. His most recent effort involved challenging the silence order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

At a hearing Tuesday, Trump's legal team argued the order was an unconstitutional imposition on his free speech as he campaigns for re-election in this year's presidential election . They had asked that the trial be delayed until a full panel of judges ruled on the gag order.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Former President Donald Trump is seen in New York on March 25. Trump could make an “extreme decision” at his upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan, according to criminal defense attorney Katie Cherkasky. Former President Donald Trump is seen in New York on March 25. Trump could make an “extreme decision” at his upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan, according to criminal defense attorney Katie Cherkasky. AFP via Getty Images/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Views:

On Sunday, Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the Obama administration, published a blog post about Trump's secret trial and wrote that “Trump will undoubtedly try to pull another stunt last minute to get a delay”. if it fails (which it probably will).”

Similarly, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a legal analyst and former Manhattan chief deputy district attorney, told the CNN newsroom on Wednesday that “a lot of us are wondering if he's going to try to go to the Supreme Court and get a reprieve because 10 days after the At the start of the trial, they're hearing the presidential immunity arguments and it's already happening in an accelerated manner. »

She added: “If he doesn't do it today or tomorrow, I think it will be ruled out and he will have to come forward.”

And after?

If Trump does not seek to delay his criminal trial, it will begin on Monday. It is not yet clear whether the former president plans to fire his criminal defense team during the trial.

Update, 04/12/24, 11:14 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update, 04/12/24, 12:03 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and a new headline.

