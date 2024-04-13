Liz Truss book – latest: Memoir reveals ex-PM's husband predicted premiership would end in tears





< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Book by Liz Truss ( Pennsylvania ) Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Liz Truss has detailed her short tenure at Downing Street, including how her husband predicted his premiership would end in tears in her new memoir. In the first extract from her book, titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former Prime Minister describes the moment she learned that her predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been forced to resign. She was in Bali at the time as foreign minister and said: As I was walking along the beach in Indonesia, I started to cry. Even Hugh [her husband]who predicted it would all end in tears, accepted that this was the time I had to run and that if I didn't, people would say I had bottled it, Truss writes. The book also details his first and last meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died just two days into his tenure as Prime Minister. Of her historic meeting at Balmoral in Scotland in September 2022, Truss says the Queen, aged 96, appeared to have become more frail since her last appearance in the public eye. We spent about 20 minutes discussing politics. She was completely in tune with everything that was going on, while also being generally lively and witty, she writes in Mail+. Key points Show last update 1712996816 Liz Truss details her meeting with Queen In the first extract from her book, titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former prime minister said she asked herself: why me, why now? when Queen Elizabeth II died just two days into her tenure as Prime Minister. Of her historic meeting at Balmoral in Scotland in September 2022, Truss says the Queen, aged 96, appeared to have become more frail since her last appearance in the public eye. We spent about 20 minutes discussing politics. She was completely in tune with everything that was going on, while also being generally lively and witty, she writes in Mail+. Ms Truss, whose tenure in Downing Street lasted just 49 days after her disastrous mini-budget sparked economic chaos, also revealed the late Queen told her to pace herself. Maybe I should have listened, the former prime minister said. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 09:26 1712997135 Full extract from Truss's meeting with the Queen In an extract published on Mail+ from her memoir Ten Years to Save the West, Ms Truss said: This Tuesday, September 6, 2022, she stood to greet me in her living room. I was told that she made a special effort to achieve this, but she showed no trace of embarrassment throughout our discussion. This was only my second one-on-one audience with her. The previous time, after being removed from another government post, she noted that being a woman in politics was difficult. For about 20 minutes we chatted about politics and it was clear that she was completely in tune with everything that was going on, while also being generally sharp and witty. We just didn't think the end would come as quickly as it did. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 09:32 1712997365 In her new memoir, Liz Truss said the wheels were set in motion when news reached Number 10 that the Queen would not be able to join a planned meeting by video link, as planned. My black mourning dress was collected from my home in Greenwich, south London. Frantic phone calls took place with Buckingham Palace. I started thinking about what I was going to say if the unthinkable happened. On Thursday we received the solemn news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral. Learning this on my second full day as Prime Minister seemed completely unreal. In shock, I found myself thinking: Why me, why now? Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 09:36 1712997705 Liz Truss defends her approach to the mandate Liz Truss was in office for just 49 days, making her Britain's longest-serving prime minister. Many attribute its fall to the government's radical tax-cutting policy program which sent sterling tumbling. But the South West Norfolk MP defended her approach in her submissions, suggesting that the pro-Remain Treasury, the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility were obstacles to our plans. She said she was considering appointing new top executives at the Bank of England and the Treasury, but admitted it would amount to a declaration of war on the economic establishment. It also would have taken time we didn't have, she said. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 09:41 1712997955 Liz Truss accuses Boris Johnson's dog of having fleas in Number 10 The explosive revelations include that she spent many of her six weeks as prime minister itchy because Downing Street was infested with parasites. The place was infested with fleas, she wrote. Some claimed it was due to Boris and Carrie's dog Dilyn, but there was no conclusive proof. In all cases, it was necessary to spray the entire place with an anti-flea product. I spent several weeks itching. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 09:45 1713005138 Truss says her husband predicted prime ministership would end in tears In an extract from her new book, former prime minister Liz Truss has revealed how her husband predicted his premiership would end in tears. In her memoir, Truss describes the moment she learned that her predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been forced to resign. She was in Bali at the time as foreign minister and said: As I was walking along the beach in Indonesia, I started to cry. Even Hugh [her husband]who predicted it would all end in tears, accepted that this was the time I had to run and that if I didn't, people would say I had bottled it, Truss writes. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 11:45 1713009646 Liz Truss asked herself why me, why now? after the queen's death, new memoirs reveal Liz Truss revealed she wondered why me, why now? when she learned that the Queen had died just two days after being sworn in as Prime Minister. In her new book, Ten Years to Save the West, Truss admitted she went into a state of shock when she learned of Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. Of her historic meeting at Balmoral in Scotland, which took place just two days before the monarch's death, Truss said the 96-year-old queen appeared to have become more fragile since her last appearance in the public eye. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 1:00 p.m. 1713013246 Photos: Liz Truss meeting the late Queen Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 2:00 p.m. 1713020012 Closing the blog We are closing this liveblog for the moment. You can see the latest news about Liz Truss here. Athena StavrouApril 13, 2024 3:53 p.m.

