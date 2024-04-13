Politics
Greece-Türkiye: discussions on the delimitation of maritime zones must wait
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office/Handout via Reuters]
It's been over a year since the waters have been calm between Greece and Turkey and suddenly tensions seem to have flared again.
Earlier this week, Turkey criticized Greece for its plan to declare two marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas ahead of the Our Oceans conference in Athens next week.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it would not accept Athens' decision as a fait accompli and even advised third parties, including the EU, not to become a tool for politically motivated attempts of Greece regarding environmental programs. It is a stark reminder that Turkey's claims regarding gray areas remain relevant.
The Greek Foreign Ministry accused Turkey of politicizing environmental issues and said it defended the country's sovereignty and sovereign rights within the framework of foreign policy principles.
Ioannis Grigoriadis, researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) think tank and head of the Turkey program, said the tone of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement is not in line with recent joint Greek-Turkish initiatives aimed at promoting a positive agenda in low politics and détente in high politics issues.
Still, I don't think this could lead to an escalation before the president arrives. [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Prime Minister visit Washington DC [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis’s visit to Ankara. All parties have an interest in the success of these visits and a calm summer tourist season in the Aegean Sea, he added.
In an opinion article published in Kathimerini, Angelos Syrigos, a ruling New Democracy MP and associate professor of international law, argued that Turkish rhetoric is absolutely the same as the announcements that the Turks have accustomed us to after the crisis of 'Imia in 1996. But the question is why now.
A first explanation has to do with Turkish sensitivity towards anything related to the uninhabited Aegean islands, Syrigos explained, adding that it could also have to do with an overall reassessment of Turkish foreign policy after the poor results of the Erdogan party in the elections. recent municipal elections.
The performance of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the municipal elections was disappointing, with the ruling party securing less than 35.5% of the vote, falling to second place in the national tally for the first time since its first victory in 2002 and losing control. of a number of municipalities and local councils which he headed.
Analysts have already warned that after the electoral defeat, Erdogan could become more unpredictable, opt for polarization and be forced to make further concessions to his ultranationalist partner Devlet Bahceli.
Building trust for resolving disputes over the delimitation of the maritime zone appears difficult, Grigoriadis said. The results of recent local elections in Turkey and the upcoming European elections in Greece will likely make this situation even more difficult.
Diplomatic sources in Athens have also suggested that any substantial progress in this area appears difficult.
Despite repeated meetings between Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President Erdogan, as well as with the two foreign ministers and deputy ministers, the issue of maritime zones has not yet been put on the table, the sources point out.
In his public statements, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis raises the issue for the future, noting that such a discussion could begin when conditions are ripe.
A Turkish delegation is expected to participate in negotiations on confidence-building measures (CBM) in Athens on April 22, followed by a meeting in Istanbul on April 26, according to diplomatic sources. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Turkey has not yet been scheduled but is scheduled for mid-May.
The conditions could be met to discuss the delimitation of the maritime zone when a climate of mutual trust is consolidated, when the agreements signed within the framework of the positive agenda on migration and civil protection are faithfully implemented, but also when the fundamental principles of international law are respected. , diplomatic sources indicated.
At present, the sources said, Athens' main priorities are to maintain calm in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean and to prevent existing disagreements, which have also been reflected recently in Turkish NAVTEX and NOTAM successive, to take on uncontrolled dimensions and, above all, to generate crises.
