Pakistani opposition alliance to launch nationwide campaign against government





Islamabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, under the aegis of a grand opposition alliance, on Saturday announced a nationwide movement against allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections and against the government established by the falsification of the mandate. the movement indicates that the dream of post-election peace and political stability will die sooner than expected. The six-party alliance that includes Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in a late-night meeting that continued into the early hours of Saturday decided to come together under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a movement aimed at protecting the Constitution of Pakistan. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mehmood Khan Achakzai has been appointed as the chairman of the alliance. during the hour-long meeting, chaired by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Ittehad Sunni Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza Khan, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Chairman Raja Nasir Abbas and Jamaat-i-Islami leader. Liaquat Baloch also attended the meeting. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan told media after the meeting that the movement was aimed at restoring the rule of law in the country and would be launched with a public rally from Pishin region of Balochistan from from Saturday. All political parties joined the opposition alliance of their own accord, considering the deteriorating situation in all areas, he said. Omer said the movement was launched against alleged massive manipulation in the February 8 elections as the alliance rejected the established government. by altering the outcome of elections. Achakzai, addressing the press conference, said the alliance was not against the army but against its political role as defined in the Constitution. The Constitution is a social contract and we will open public meetings from Saturday for its protection, Achakzai said. He also opposed any extension of the service of civil and military officers. The new opposition alliance may not pose an immediate threat to the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, but the group could disrupt it with a prolonged presence on the streets in a time when the country needs peace to face multiple economic and security challenges. The opposition has decided to use Balochistan as a launching pad to fight a local insurgency led by Baloch nationalists. The province has also suffered at the hands of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as it shares a porous border with Afghanistan. Balochistan is also Pakistan's most underdeveloped region and opposition parties may attempt to exploit people's sentiments for political gain.

