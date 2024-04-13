PM Modi bets big on esports, encourages creators to make games for the world

In an engaging exchange with some of India's biggest creators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the booming esports sector, pleading for its unhindered growth within a structured and legal framework aimed at supporting the creation of jobs.

Meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in the capital, PM Modi mingled with esteemed personalities including Payal Dhare, the only female player in the gathering, alongside Mithilesh Patankar, Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and other notable personalities. The meeting was marked by in-depth discussions addressing various crucial subjects, interspersed with moments of lightness and camaraderie.

Kicking off the dialogue with an overview of gamers' significant time investment and their pivotal role in shaping the digital content landscape, PM Modi moved to a deeper exploration of relevant issues in the esports domain.

“Imposing regulations on the esports industry, which has the potential to offer myriad career opportunities to our youth, could prove counterproductive. Instead, it is imperative to foster its growth within a structured legal paradigm It is time to understand the nuances of the gaming domain and adapt them to our national imperatives,” the Prime Minister remarked.

PM Modi stressed the need to distinguish esports as a mainstream sport, delinked from real money gaming and gaming (RMG) apps.

FY2023 witnessed a remarkable resurgence in India's gaming sector, with revenues reaching $3.1 billion, highlighting the sector's strong growth trajectory. The country has a gaming audience exceeding 500 million enthusiasts.

Blessed with the nickname 'NaMo OP' in live gaming, 'OP' meaning 'mastered', PM Modi has been hailed by creators as the biggest influencer and epitome of coolness in the country.

Embracing PM Modi's vision of harnessing creativity in skill-based gaming, the creators echoed the sentiment that now is the time to take gaming to new heights, thereby inspiring others.

Sharing his views on the exponential growth of Esports in India with the Prime Minister, Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives and Co-Founder of S8UL, said: It was truly an honor to discuss the rise rapid growth of Esports in India with our honorable Prime Minister Modi and share our vision to revolutionize the future. I was personally impressed by the Prime Minister's understanding of the nuances of the industry, particularly when he mentioned that the industry currently needed to grow with support and not regulation from government. We also discussed the ease of doing business around gaming and literally expressed our aspirations in the highest forum possible. Gaming is now a mainstream sport and, with government support, we will be able to take it to the next level.

Naman Mortal Mathur, co-founder and marketing director of 8Bit Creatives and co-founder of S8UL described the experience as surreal and said that being in the presence of the Prime Minister, discussing the subject that was most close to my heart, was indeed surreal. Who would have thought that I would play with the Prime Minister and personally explain to him the nuances of one of the games around the theme of Indian mythology. I hope this moment will be an inflection point for gaming and esports in India.

Payal Dhare reflected on the interaction and mentioned that discussing the prospects of women players in India with the Prime Minister made my trip even more interesting. I realized he was a great listener and perfectly paraphrased the difference between creating esports and gaming content, something we now hope everyone can understand. His vision for game development in India around Indian culture, environmental issues, etc. is something close to my heart and I hope it helps propel Indian games onto the world stage. Thank you to the gentleman for giving us an unforgettable memory.

Lokesh Goldy Jain, Co-Founder, 8Bit Creatives expressed his pride and said, “This is bound to have results for the industry that I am looking forward to, but for now I am focusing on the happiness I am feeling. Having three of me sit down with the Prime Minister and talk about gaming and esports reminds me why I do what I do. I am completely aligned with the PM's vision and hope to work on it with my team, wherever possible.

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO, STAN, said, “This is a good step taken by our Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. In doing so, it recognizes the importance of the gaming industry in India. The game is extremely popular among young people. of our country. By interacting with the best gamers of our country, PM Modi has inspired the young gamers of our country to also pursue it as a viable career option as gaming is also an important part of the digital landscape and engaging with it. For gamers, Mr. Modi also shows how gaming is an important contributor to the economy.