A lingering doubt hangs over world leaders courting India: whose side is Narendra Modi really on? | Simon Tisdal
Ssuddenly, everyone loves India. But it's an affair, not a marriage. Whether it lasts depends on the consequences of this week's decisive elections. At stake is the credibility of Indian democracy and, potentially, the country's future as a unitary, cohesive state.
Courting India As a counterbalance to China, the United States is eagerly seeking a deeper security relationship. The EU aspires to a free trade agreement. Countries from Australia to Norway to the United Arab Emirates have already forged tailor-made offers.
France is eagerly eyeing a growing market for its weapons manufacturers. For Germany, India represents a land of export opportunities worth $18 billion. Britain, the former colonial power, is also an enthusiastic suitor, although, frustratingly for Raj romantics, a post-Brexit rendezvous is on ice.
Western democracies are not the only ones courting Delhi. Russia offered a sweetheart deal on discounted oil when sanctions against Ukraine took effect in 2022. The feeling is mutual. Indian government applauded when Vladimir Putin won the fake presidential election last month.
India finds itself uncomfortable against Ukraine. It cherishes its post-independence and non-alignment heritage, and has not forgotten the Soviet ties of the Cold War era. Thanks to the G20 and a Enlarged bricks the organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, remains close to the Global South, which it aspires to to direct.
India, with 1.4 billion people, the largest youth age profile in the world, and an expanding economy, the fifth largest, makes it a modern Klondike. Gold prospectors are flocking. All claim Delhi's attention, influence, markets, skills and technology. At least that’s how Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees it. Its Hindu nationalist supporters believe that India, a civilizational state, has embarked on a benign global mission as a country. vishwaguru (teacher of the world) under sage Modi Babas, sectarian guardianship.
Up to 960 million people will vote in the six-week election, with Modi seeking a third consecutive term. The electorate of the poor state of Uttar Pradesh alone is larger than that of Brazil. Modi's ruling far-right BJP faces a multi-party opposition alliance that includes the once-dominant Congress, but is expected to win easily.
But let's stop there. Amidst all this nonsense and flattery, awkward questions arise. Is the Modi miracle real or an illusion that could disappear into thin air? For Modi's loving followers, he is an inspiring and divinely anointed figure leading the reunited Hindu nation to long-denied glory. To opponents, he is a narcissistic authoritarian determined to extinguish Indian democracy and pluralist and secular constitutional traditions.
Modi’s divisive policies could divide the country. And for an importunate Westerner, another fundamental question torments him: can we trust him? India is the key state in the global struggle to determine the new world order. Whose side is he really on?
The risk of India becoming a democracy in name only, an electoral autocracy, is undeniable. Opposition politicians are in prison or subject to excessive official intimidation. The courts, police and newspapers mostly follow the government line. The indispensable BBC is openly targeted.
Modi has centralized power within his office to an astonishing degree, undermined the independence of public institutions such as the judiciary and the media, [and] built a cult of personality around himself, Krea University's Ramachandra Guha wrote in a paper excoriating essay. The façade of triumph and power erected by Modi obscures a more fundamental truth: one of the main sources of India's survival as a democratic country and its recent economic success has been its political and cultural pluralism, precisely these qualities that the Prime Minister has demonstrated. and his party now seeks to extinguish it.
Modi’s strength, as the embodiment and principal beneficiary of Hindu majoritarianism, is also a weakness. The intolerance that fuels violence against religious minorities is a hallmark of the BJP. Human Rights Watch accuses him of systematic discrimination and stigmatization Muslims and others. Echoing his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, when hundreds died in anti-Muslim riots in 2002, Modi initially ignored Hindu attacks on Christians in Manipur last year. Cashmere is another black point.
The prime minister's central ideological project is the creation of a Hindu nationalist country where non-Hindus are, at best, second-class citizens, wrote Yales Sushant Singh. It is an exclusionary agenda that alienates hundreds of millions of Indians. According to some, this would fatally weaken the ties that bind India.
Centrally-Run Partisan Policies Making India Worse north-south division, disadvantaging opposition-ruled states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu and undermining the federal system contribute to this process of disintegration. Yet the South's votes are insufficient to prevent a Modi victory, leading some officials to speak of a distinct nation.
If Indians decide to risk national unity and the evisceration of their democracy, that is their business. But the West's conditional love can curdle. Western governments want India to be on their side in the confrontation with China and Russia. They want business in India. But they also want a true democratic partner, not another dictator with a superiority complex. They will not look away if, for example, Indian agents persist in assassinating political opponents on their territory.
The pride of Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Modi’s foreign minister and close confidant, is instructive. He writes that India's priorities should be to engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, engage Japan, attract neighbors, expand neighborhood and expand traditional constituencies of support. Jaishankar calls this multi-alignment. In short, Modi's overconfident India, a nouveau riche superpower increasingly ruled by arbitrary fiat, believes that everything can please everyone. He wants to have his galub jamun and eat it.
This is a big mistake. In geopolitics, as in life, first principles are important. Leaders and nations must ultimately stand up and be counted or they will end up being unloved and despised by all.
Simon Tisdall is the Observers' foreign affairs commentator
